A dashcam clip of a white taxi being cornered by a traffic patrol car went viral on X with nearly 900K views

The taxi driver attempted to outmanoeuvre the traffic officer on a curved hillside road before being blocked off

Viewers were left divided, with many questioning why the driver refused to stop for law enforcement

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A taxi driver trying to outrun a police car. Images: @fotunell

Source: Twitter

A ten-second dashcam clip filmed on a South African road has left nearly a million viewers stunned after showing a minibus taxi trying to evade a traffic officer in broad daylight.

X user @fotunell posted the video on 20 July 2026, captioning it:

"The way passengers are running out 😂😂."

In the footage, a marked traffic services patrol car drives closely alongside a white minibus taxi along a winding, tree-lined hillside road. The traffic officer persistently nudges the taxi towards the shoulder, attempting to force the driver to stop. The taxi driver keeps moving, trying to find gaps to slip through, before the patrol car eventually cuts off the front of the vehicle, leaving little room to manoeuvre.

As the patrol car sits in front with sirens on, the taxi's back door swings open and people begin climbing out.

The overlay text on the video reads "Only in SA 🤣," a phrase that resonated with many South Africans who found the whole scene all too familiar. But not everyone was laughing. A large portion of the comments reflected genuine concern and frustration.

@fotunell herself weighed in, writing:

"The entitlement on the road is unmatched."

Mzansi Reacts to the Wild Taxi Chase

@sfisomahla14431 asked:

"Why doesn't he wanna stop?"

@kwaNompondwana said:

"Why risk other people's lives?"

@glamfika joked:

"They ran out really fast; they are not ready for another race 😂"

@SarahMorrizq questioned:

"They're running from what??"

@Missy_emporium wrote:

"These one's that don't care, I mean why would you do that."

Watch the clip that has Mzansi talking below:

More on SA taxi drama

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who nailed a fiery clapback at an argumentative man in a taxi, leaving fellow passengers cracking up over her response.

recently reported on a woman who nailed a fiery clapback at an argumentative man in a taxi, leaving fellow passengers cracking up over her response. Taxi boss Siyabonga Getsemane took his fight to the Durban High Court after police tried to arrest him at his home over warrants linked to a 2023 case.

KZN traffic officers made a shocking discovery when they pulled over a scholar transport taxi and found more than double the number of children it was legally allowed to carry.

Source: Briefly News