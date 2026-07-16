A woman confronted a man in a taxi and called him out for being argumentative with women

She ended her clapback by telling him to go wear a pad, drawing loud agreement from fellow passengers

The video went viral on TikTok with viewers cracking up over the collective reaction inside the taxi

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A South African woman became the unlikely hero of a taxi ride. She took on a man she accused of picking fights with women.

A woman in a taxi confronted a man and dragged him. Image: Proudly Swazi / Pexels

Source: UGC

The clip, posted on 14 July 2026 as part of the popular taxi chronicles trend, shows a woman confronting a fellow passenger who, in her words, had been acting argumentatively towards women in the taxi.

The taxi passenger in the video by TikToker @kung_fu.shanny did not hold back as she told the man to go wear a pad, implying he was behaving like a woman. The passengers around were deathly silent in a moment as memorable as the insult itself. Some viewers in the comments misheard her and thought she said "pantie," which only added to the chaos in the comment section. Watch the moment she let him have it below:

Mzansi reacts to the taxi takedown

South Africans flooded the comments with everything from laughter to genuine solidarity:

@shandu kandaba said:

"Is she lying though"

@⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ wrote:

"That's why we say a man must have a car; you can't be bothered with someone on a motorbike."

@bsoawesomesauce said:

"The collective 'mhmm' after she said 'hambo gcoki pad"

@letho✨ wrote:

"I'm stealing 'indoda leyo' 😭 There are some I want to embarrass."

@Md said:

"That 'Imagine' hit my soul and I was not in that taxi"

@Tebby Oo noted:

"But how women speak to men sometimes!!"

@Mfumo Bamuza laughed:

"Lmaoooo she was fed up 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about taxis

A Pretoria taxi that captivated South African commuters by integrating a flat screen TV and CCTV camera, transforming the ride experience.

Online users discussed a comical food stunt in a minibus taxi that features him eating a Honchos meal while declaring his rise from obscurity.

A recent viral video featured a man angrily scolding a schoolgirl for sitting with her back towards him in a taxi.

Source: Briefly News