A man scolded a schoolgirl for sitting with her back towards him in a taxi, sparking a tense exchange as other passengers defended the girl

The man's loud complaints throughout the ride amused viewers, who found the everyday taxi drama relatable and hilarious

Social media users flooded the comment section with humorous remarks, making the video a hit online

A video shows a man angrily scolding a schoolgirl in a taxi for facing away from him. Images: @mothwa_nthabie and Gallo Images/Stock.

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @mothwa_nthabie on social media captured the attention of many with its dramatic scenes inside a taxi.

The video shows a man scolding a schoolgirl for sitting with her back towards him despite sitting beside him in the taxi.

In his frustration, the man questioned the taxi's design, asking the girl if the people who created it were "crazy" for arranging the seats as they did.

Other passengers were not impressed with the man's rant

However, the man's outburst did not go unnoticed by other passengers, who quickly defended the girl.

In the video, they pointed out how the man had loudly complained throughout the ride, with one passenger telling him to "shut up":

The exchange, which might have been tense for those involved, entertained viewers online under the video posted by @garfieldzar.

The comment section quickly filled with humorous remarks, with Mzansi finding the drama all too relatable.

Mzansi amused by the drama in the taxi

The video has become a viral hit, with many South Africans relating to the everyday drama of commuting in taxis and finding humour in the heated yet ultimately harmless exchange.

@Bella❤ poked fun at the man’s frustration with the seat arrangement:

"Bayahlanya abant abakwaQuantum babekisa amaseat phambili wena ubheka emaside-ini." [Are they crazy at Quantum putting the seats like this looking forward, and you facing the side?]

@piyobabe2 laughed at the man's apparent lack of taxi etiquette:

"Umuntu uyaphuthelwa ukungagibeli itaxi ziyabuya yazi." [Someone is missing out on taxi drama, by not catching a taxi.]

Another user, @Anticipate_brigàààà, tagged a friend and added:

"Thole lapho unuka mlomo that's why abheke le." [You'll find that he has bad breadth.]

@chocolax. drop_ mimicked the humorous tone of the conversation inside the taxi and the broken English the man used:

"Wena swipe’a lapho." [Let's swap seats then.]

@Kwanele shared how she would have burst out crying if she were the girl:

"Bengizovele ngikhale uma sebengikhulumela." [I would've cried as soon as everyone started speaking out for me.]

A woman in a taxi insults a man for leaning on her

Briefly News reported that a TikTok video showing a heated moment between two passengers on public transport went viral.

Online users on TikTok were fascinated by the video of some drama that went down in a full taxi.

Netizens shared their opinions after they heard a woman viciously confronting another man using the taxi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News