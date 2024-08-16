A traffic officer in Cape Town made sure he captured a taxi driver who tried to run away from him

The two men ran in the middle of a highway until the cop eventually caught the driver on the side of the road

People on the internet filled the comical TikTok video's comment section with laughing emojis

A taxi driver running away from a traffic officer had Mzansi online users laughing. Images: @nandom7441 / TikTok, Georgii Boronin / Getty Images

Evading the law is never a good idea. One taxi driver made that mistake, and it was caught on camera.

Run, run as fast as you can

Using the handle @nandom7441 on TikTok, a Cape Town motorist uploaded a video on the well-known social media app of the taxi driver sprinting and quickly crossing a busy road to escape the grips of a traffic officer.

After avoiding getting hit by cars, the cop eventually catches the man after getting him on the ground on the side of the highway.

The motorist and his passengers could not help but laugh at the situation before them.

Watch the comical interaction between the cop and the taxi driver here.

Comical chase has Mzansi laughing

The viral video garnered hundreds of thousands of views. Many social media users rushed to the comment section to express their laughter over the taxi driver's attempt to escape detainment and the traffic officer's efforts to capture the wrong-doer.

@ruth4495 used a bunch of laughing emojis when they said:

"The traffic cop takes his job seriously."

@mpumerhzwane could not believe the reality local law enforcement employees went through and wrote:

"South Africa is such a movie."

@jamie.wilson004 jokingly shared in the comment section:

"They were both running in slow motion."

@wudup_mo told the online community:

"Only in South Africa."

Speaking about one of the motorists on the road, @keke.noir wrote:

"The person driving the grey Audi, I’m sure they’ll never forget this day."

The entertaining video had @vuyiswamaseko839 saying:

"We don't need Netflix."

Cape Town cop nabs taxi driver pointing a gun at him

Briefly News previously reported about a taxi driver in the Mother City who got arrested after a road rage incident had him pointing a firearm at a SAPS member.

Per the Daily Voice, the incident occurred after the cop finished his shift. Many Facebook users laughed and believed the taxi driver was served with karma.

