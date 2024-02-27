A Cape Town taxi driver was arrested after a road rage incident had him facing a South African Police Service member

the taxi driver pointed his gun at the officer and was not aware he was law enforcement until the officer stepped out of the vehicle

South Africans laughed and believed that the taxi driver was served with karma

CAPE TOWN– A taxi driver from Cape Town taxi driver found himself in trouble with the law after he pointed his gun at a police officer without knowing. South Africans were thoroughly entertained.

Officer busts taxi driver

According to Daily Voice, the incident happened on Sunday, 25 February. The officer in question is a member of the Maitland Flying Squad and was on his way home from finishing his shift when the incident occurred.

The officer was in his private car, and the driver was in a Quantum, which he used to block the street. The officer hooted and indicated that the taxi driver should move his car. The driver suddenly pointed at the cop with a gun. The officer immediately returned to duty and arrested the driver on the spot.

South Africans crack up because of incidents

Netizens on Facebook had a good laugh because of the taxi driver who was arrested.

Keith Davids said:

"Karma was also on duty."

Mathew Brown Brown said:

"Well done. They always think they are above the law, harassing and abusing other road users."

Sandran Helen remarked:

"Well done, off-duty cop. That's how it's done."

Delmane Thompson added:

"Good shot. The cop might have been off duty, but the law is never off duty."

Rochelle O'Reilly Groener said:

"Good for him because the roads belong to them mos."

