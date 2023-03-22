Lawlessness in the taxi industry is in the spotlight after 23 taxi drivers were arrested for public violence

The group stormed the Witbank police station in Mpumalanga, demanding the release of a man accused of murder

South Africans slammed the taxi drivers for behaving like the country's laws do not apply to them

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

MPUMALANGA - Police in Mpumalanga have arrested 23 taxi operators for public violence after the group attacked police at the Witbank police station.

A mob of 23 taxi drivers were arrested for public violence after storming the Witbank police ptation. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The taxi drivers stormed the police station on Monday, 20 March, demanding the release of one of their colleagues who was being held in custody for murder and attempted murder.

Officers on duty informed the angry group that their demands could not be met and ordered the drivers to leave the premises.

Tensions escalated when the group became violent and began threatening officers and pelting the police station with rocks, IOL reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The police officers acted swiftly and arrested the 23 taxi divers. The men are expected to appear in the Emalaheleni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 22 March, to face charges of public violence.

The man the taxi drivers were trying to get released was arrested for his involvement with the kidnapping and assault of two men on Wednesday, 15 March.

Both men were admitted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a severe beating. One of the men, Sdiso Dube, succumbed to his injuries, according to Jacaranda FM.

South Africans slam taxi drivers for thinking they're above the law

Here's how South Africans reacted:

@7510bossi complained:

"The taxi industry is a lawless industry."

@Ratshilumella slammed:

"Thugs masquerading as knights."

@msebenzi_m questioned:

"What madness is that!? What is Santaco saying?! They must set a good example for the organisation to show where they stand."

@JbMoatshe said:

"They must be remanded in custody. No bail, hope treason charge is added."

@ShakuTaps criticised:

"These ones think they own South Africa."

@FaredaVandeKaap lamented:

"Once again the gangsters in the lawless #TaxiIndustry are acting true to form! They really believe that the law does NOT apply to them!"

Shocking TikTok video shows smoke-filled taxi with calm passengers: "Are y'all still alive?"

In another story, Briefly News reported that there are many reasons people think taking a taxi is hazardous. But a TikTok post of smoke bellowing in a taxi's interior while passengers sat calmy may have added another one.

The area of the taxi, commonly called a "laptop" because of its flat surface, sometimes fits an extra passenger when another will disembark soon. This one was smoking hot.

Just another day on the way to their destination? Could be. That would explain their calmness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News