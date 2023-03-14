A TikTok video has been shared showing smoke inside a taxi, with passengers remaining calm despite the potentially hazardous situation

The smoke is said to have been coming from the area of the taxi known as the "laptop", which sometimes fits an extra passenger

Netizens expressed shock and concern about the situation, with some questioning how the passengers could remain calm

Smoke coming from the taxi while passengers ride calmly. @andiswanzimande/TikTok

Source: TikTok

There are many reasons people think taking a taxi is hazardous. But a TikTok post of smoke bellowing in its interiors while passengers sat calmy may have added another one. The area of the taxi, commonly called a "laptop" because of its flat surface, sometimes fits an extra passenger when another will disembark soon. This one was smoking hot.

Passengers were not really alarmed by the smoke in the taxi

Just another day on the way to their destination? Could be. That would explain their calmness. You can see the video below:

People were shocked at the smoke coming from the taxi

Unlike the passengers, netizens were in arms about the dangerous taxi situation. Here is what some had to say:

@moeketsane11 Rachel said:

"Nka fologa immediately moeketsane"

@Nhlamulo Hanyani asked:

"Are y'all still alive?"

@Sli said:

"Mm this is dangerous"

@Tshego Mamphekgo said:

"Yall's life expectancy just dropped by 5 years no way"

@hamiltonmashilo said:

"I wonder what's funny coz u can be toasted at any moment"

@Nomhle_Taryn said:

"wow and they are laughing"

@Molebogeng_Limise added:

"Yazi nizobhoma "

@Nonkosi said:

"Sikhe Sasha yilento "

Bomb scare confirmed at OR Tambo airport

In other close-call travel news, Briefly News reported on a flight that was forced to be grounded at the OR Tambo International Airport after an airline received a bomb threat. Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) received a notification of an alleged bomb onboard a Singapore airline flight on Tuesday, 14 March.

“As ACSA we will continue to act swiftly to prioritise the safety of all our passengers,” said the company."

Source: Briefly News