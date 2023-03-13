A TikTok video showing an area in the Afrikaner separatist town Orania sparked debate among South Africans

The footage showed apartments in the white-only area, and no one was roaming the streets

A lot of social media users were impressed by how clean and peaceful it looked and posted that the inhabitants proved a point

A video showing apartments in the Afrikaner separatist town of Orania goes viral. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

A video posted on the TikTok page @newsnexussa got tongues wagging on social media. The clip gave an inside look at the white-only town of Orania in the Northern Cape.

The video gathered over 114 000 views on TikTok, and hundreds of South Africans marvelled at the quaint area. Citizens of different races said in the comments section that they wished they lived in a town like Orania, where service delivery was prioritised. Some people mentioned that it was too secluded and removed from the realities of life.

Watch the TikTok video showing apartments in Orania below:

South Africans weigh in on the Afrikaner separatist town of Orania

@leesatshabalala mentioned:

"Honestly speaking, let them be. What’s wrong with people wanting the best for themselves and doing it for themselves? ❤️"

@mbulelokhumazi posted:

"These are the only people thinking about their future kudos to them, and we're stuck with greedy and corrupt leaders."

@liz____catmom commented:

"Clean, neat, self-sufficient, no high walls, no burglar bars. I wish this kind of life for every honest, and hardworking South African."

@louistheking_ wrote:

"Soon they'll have their own military and army ❤️"

@sallymoodley0 added:

"Looks so peaceful and clean. Well done."

@waynebarrett15 shared:

"Fair enough, there are no social and political ills, but staying secluded while the world passes you by is just so strange."

@hanisadavid wrote:

"They proved a point. Look at us with our government who is only lining its own pockets. We need people like this to run our country."

@user4696794593213 said:

"Orania is a model example of what it should be like to achieve your goals despite criticism kudos."

Source: Briefly News