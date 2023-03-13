A local South African designer and TikTok star named Ed Mahlanguii went viral for sharing a bag that turns into a jacket, selling for R600

The designer created the two-in-one bag for moments when people go out in warm weather but are later caught in cold weather

Some netizens loved the design, while some worry that big brands will copy the design, including Mr Price and Balenciaga

A TikTok designer created a beautiful two-in-one bag that turns into a jacket. @greatedmahlanguii/TikTok

Mzansi truly has talent. Local designer and TikTok star Ed Mahlanguii went viral after sharing a bag he created that turns into a jacket. The post has garnered over one million views at the time of publishing and was captioned:

"For orders slide through my DMs or hala at me on Whatsapp 0827332170 jacket costs R600"

Some may be tempted to ask - well, if the bag turns into a jacket, then where do all the items in the bag go?

"You put nothing in the bag. It was meant to carry the jacket," Ed said

South African designer's bag that transforms into jacket shows innovation

How many times have you left the house in beautiful warm weather, only for it to turn blue and cold later? Ed understood this problem well and made an economical two-in-one bag for moments like that. Now you can go out without worries.

See the design for yourself below:

Netizens see many uses for the design but think it's perfect for groove

@KaMakhathini09 said:

"Ngeke besabuya kwi groove, it sooo dope."

@2227Snesh added:

"Syaycela le kwi groove."

@Prudance said:

"Not all of us thinking about groove."

@Lerato said:

"Perfect for crazy weather when you go to groove sunny and late it gets cooler."

@AngiePurple added:

"This is so dope, limits a lot of carrying wow."

@Goddess said:

"Perfect for December."

Some netizens feared big brands would copy his design

@prettymashego660 said:

"Mr price will copy it soon."

@Bambi said:

"Don't let Balenciaga see it."

SA woman rebuilds RDP house into stunning mansion

In other innovative SA news, Briefly News reported on a woman who went viral on TikTok after showing the before and after of an RDP turning into a mansion. The lady's clip gathered over 500 000 views, and many had questions about building materials and labour costs.

@sdakwadini posted:

"You could have used small red stinas for the foundation."

