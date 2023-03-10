Two children that live in a shack amazed social media users with a moving sermon and went viral

The talented kids preached the word of God in Zulu and Sotho like seasoned pastored and had people shook

The TikTok video is circulating fast and netizens could not believe how eloquent and well-versed they are in scripture

2 Talented children preached in Zulu and Sotho and the TikTok video went.

Source: TikTok

Two gifted children became viral sensations after they preached the Gospel. The boy was giving a sermon in Sotho and the little girl was interpreting it in Zulu. Their video resonated with Mzansi people as they saw their talent being honed in the unlikeliest of places.

Gifted young preachers go viral on TikTok

The kids' sermon was posted by @rebeccacoolie and the video gathered more than 960 000 views on TikTok. Thousand of people liked the clip and asked for their location so they could attend the little kid's church.

Watch the kid's sermon in the TikTok video below:

SA TikTokkers impressed by the translation of the sermon

Netizens applauded their parents for raising such spiritual children. They were particularly impressed by the little girl who translated the teaching into Zulu easily.

@userkecty said:

"Location kwamele ngiyosonta lana."

@drthatomolefi posted:

"The translator is on point, switching from Sotho to Zulu. Talented!"

@papadvice mentioned:

"I'm surprised she can translate clearly."

@tdkay85 suggested:

"This is how kids should play."

@sirjunce asked:

"Where's this churchI think I found the right church for my self?"

@karabella_kb added:

"I am seeing talent, guys can you guys locate me to these babies?"

@user3547390640254 said:

"It's the switching between languages for me."

@user591705088 wrote:

"The parents should be very proud."

@pearl_926 commented:

"This is raw talent, interpreting is not easy. I wish the parents can nurture this."

Source: Briefly News