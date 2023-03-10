A woman wearing a sundress dazzled social media users with her beauty and they had her video on repeat

The stunner was doing flirtatious amapiano dance moves and got rave reviews from many people

The TikTok video got a lot of engagement and gathered more than 1.6 million views from Mzansi people

A gorgeous SA woman performed amapiano moves and went viral. Image: @hoodbab.y

Dancing is a pastime for many South Africans and citizens can't get enough of dancing videos. People watch dancing videos for entertainment and others use them to learn a few trending moves from those who have mastered them.

SA beauty goes viral for flirtatious dance

A beautiful Mzansi woman posted on her TikTok page @hoodbab.y a video showing her cool moves. The lady was dancing to an amapiano song Simnandi by Kenny Mc’Vital, Kamza Heavypoint and Breexe and mesmerised over a million people. Her easy-going flow won over TikTokkers and they liked how she simplified the dance in the clip.

Watch the TikTok of the SA doing the lit amapiano moves below:

SA TikTokkers reacts to the vibey woman in a sundress

People complimented the young lady in the comments section and hundreds of men were shooting their shots. Some netizens begged the young lady to do more dancing videos to other amapiano hit songs.

@andyandiswa7 asked:

"I like your dress.Where did you buy it?❤️"

@indytshisa added:

"One of my favourite videos.❤️"

@laportemasoetsa1 shared:

"I would marry you in a heartbeat."

@robinzero15 posted:

"This is simply too cute with power!"

@tyrionpresley mentioned:

"All I need for Christmas and the rest of my life."

@xv_toxiic commented:

"She knew exactly what to do to get views."

@user341121715478 stated:

"You are a beautiful African princess."

@yasserawadh2 added:

"Wow, you're beautiful and cute. Nice dance, I really like it.❤️"

