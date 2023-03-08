TikTokker @general_kels_ has taken Mzansi back to their childhoods with his hilarious post where he is dressed from head to toe in women's clothing

South Africa had a good time as the man perfectly replicated how African moms run and has been dubbed the "African Madea"

The post received over 1.5 million views and has the whole of Mzansi howling with laughter, some think the performance is award-worthy

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

TikTokker @general_kels_ deserves an Oscar for taking the whole of Mzansi back to their childhoods. In a post that had the nation bent over laughing, the man is dressed from head to toe in women's clothing while perfectly replicating how African mamas run.

Mzansi can't get enough of "African Madea", showing us how our moms run. image: @general_kels_ Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The hilarious TikTok post received over 1.5 million views and has the whole of Mzansi bent over laughing. Dubbed the "African Madea", the comedian took South Africa back to when we had to run to keep up with our energetic mothers.

Watch the funny video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi felt man deserved an award for his performance

The comment section was flooded with laughter over the skit.

Briefly News compiled the best comment here:

@roriestee thought he should meet the original Medea:

"You deserve to meet Tyler Perry. The African Madea!"

@behanca24 couldn't stop watching the video:

"Who else watched this more than once."

@nhlabu78 thought the man knew a little too much:

"Yes, gal. One of the males who has a PhD in South African women behavioral studies. Prof!"

@black_german20 thought the performance was a little too accurate:

"I almost thought my mum opened a TikTok already."

@siphowagamaja was not convinced this was an act:

"It's no longer funny, this guy must confess. This is mama Lethabo.

Man's hip thrusts to African beat in TikTok with 1.8M views has Mzansi laughing

@general_kels_ is not the only TikTokker taking a piece of the feminity pie. Briefly News reported a man impressively thrusting his hips to an African beat.

TikTok loved the way the man hopped around doing his happy dance routine. The man's facial expressions made the country want to dance along.

It seems the men of Mzansi are beating the ladies when it comes to breaking it down. This is a competition all of South Africa is here for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News