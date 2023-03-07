South Africans love a good dance challenge and appreciate great moves, so the love a TikTokker got for killing the 'Bacardi' challenge was no surprise

@sphalaphala2's take on the viral dance challenge received a lot of love and likes, with over 800 000 views

Many people in Mzansi can't get enough of this groovist's skills and have watched the video more than once.

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Who doesn't love a good dance challenge? You will have a hard time finding a South African who doesn't appreciate some good choreography. That is why it was no surprise that @sphalaphala2 got so much love for his take on the Bacardi viral dance challenge.

Mzansi can't stop watching the viral TikTokker slay the 'Bacardi' dance challenge. image: @sphalaphala2 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The TikTok of @sphalaphala2 breaking it down received over 800 000 views. Mzansi can't seem to get enough of the TikTokker's moves, with some admitting they watched the video more than once.

Don't take our word for it. Watch the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi votes TikTokker captain of the 'Bacardi' challenge

While the man is no stranger to love on his TikTok account, the compliments he got for the video were unmatched.

Briefly News complied the best quotes here:

@septembermlotshwa admitted he kept watching the video:

"How many times did you watch this? Me: Yes!"

@mkobola2 said the challenge had found a winner:

"We've found the winner. Kwalang competition."

@ms_kgee wanted to learn the dance:

"The day I know how to dance to this songs, weeeeeee."

@_nonhleshandu was feeling the music:

"I enjoy this genre of music so much. Please recommend songs I can listen to guys."

@nkosmoss was also a fan:

"I think I've repeated for the 7th time and more now."

Mzansi calls cut on cameraman, TikTok hottie's 'Bhebha' dance challenge goes wrong

@sphalaphala2 is not the only one slaying dances. Briefly News reported on a hottie slaying the Bhebha dance challenge.

However, it wasn't the women but the cameraman that got most of the attention. The video's cameraman came under fire for some incompetent camera work while shooting the viral challenge.

@dineomabuya5 showed off her moves, but people seemed annoyed that they couldn't see the whole picture. Mzansi was up in arms over the unskillful camera work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News