One woman did a Bhebha challenge on TikTok, and it left some people struggling to breath

TikTok user @khethiwetwala shook what her mother blessed her with, and it was fire

Some roasted the lady for claiming she never knew she was being recorded, but others sweated over her fire clip

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A gorgeous lady had people sweating and thirsty men thirsting over a spicy Bhebha challenge TikTok dance video that she dropped.

TikTok user @khethiwetwala shook what her mother blessed her with and it was fire. Image: TikTok / @khethiwetwala

Source: TikTok

Dance challenges blow up on social media, some for good reasons and others for a laugh. This one definitely turned up the heat.

Stunner drops fire Bhebha challenge TikTok dance video

TikTok user @khethiwetwala posted a Bhebha challenge TikTok dance video which she claims she never knew anyone was recording.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady claims in the caption that she never realised someone was recording. Seeing her booty bounce as it did, sis was putting on a show.

Take a look at the steam:

Mzansi screams over impressive TikTok dance video

While some got a lil salty about the woman claiming she never saw someone recording, others took a moment to catch their breath after witnessing what they did.

Read some of the thirsty and funny comments:

@user1965561653299 said:

“We will forgive your caption coz your nyash is giving ”

@monahankie

“We both know the nyash's video was taken purposefully ”

@Kagiso Luther Kodibona said:

“I watched this video more than 11 times and I'm not satisfied with it ♂️♂️♂️❤️”

@2 PAC FILS DU SAHEL said:

“You are magnificently beautiful ”

School boys with "Joshua Doore" haircuts energise school trip with huge speakers, TikTok video gets 1.7m views

In related news, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video of two South African school boys having the time of their lives went viral.

On their way to a school trip, the groovy boys danced to an amapiano song. They busted the cool moves at a pit stop outside the bus they travelled in.

The TikTok video was posted by @smothobongumusa, and over a million Mzansi people were fascinated by the boys' strange haircuts. Netizens dubbed it the "Joshua Doore" haircut in the comments sections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News