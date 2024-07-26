South African superfan Mama Joy stirred some drama once again on social media

The star shared a clip of herself flying to Paris in business class, claiming that her lover "Papa Joy" covered her expenses

Many netizens on social media had mixed reactions to the video Mama Joy posted on Twitter (X)

Mama Joy shared a video of her flying to Paris. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

The South African controversial super fan Mama Joy Chauke is at again as she caused a stir online after she shared a clip of herself.

Video of Mama Joy flying business class to Paris goes viral

Mama Joy Chauke has been trending on social media lately after the new Sports, Arts and Culture minister, Gayton McKenzie, was appointed.

Recently, the superfan caused a buzz on social media after she shared that she had met the new Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture face-to-face. Mama Joy shared a video of herself in a plane on her way to Paris on her Twitter (X) page and further mentioned that her lover, also known as Papa Joy, paid for her trip and flew her to France in business class.

She captioned the clip:

"Bussiness as usual ⁦@ChrisExcel102 Mamajoy in Paris, Papa Joy took over and I am now his supperfan. SA's Super plan. Watch the space I am enjoying."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mama Joy's video

Many netizens flooded her comment section with their thoughts:

@bab_hlabisa responded:

"Business class, hamba wena."

@ThandoAfrika said:

"Other countries are sending baddies. This will be our presentation."

@talent4realz wrote:

"Mos Papa Joy is monied, a whole business class."

@sim_bells commented:

"We don't care from now on, as long as it's not our tax money."

@mabena_mag39162 mentioned:

"You're a baddie of gogos wena."

@ChickenLickenPE replied:

"Have a blessed trip Mama Joy."

Mama Joy slammed over Paris trip announcement

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mama Joy Chauke was dragged on social media after she cheekily announced her trip to Paris to support South Africa.

South Africans poked fun at her and said she should pay for her own international trips. This came after the sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, announced that super fans would not get funding.

