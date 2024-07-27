South Africa's sports superfan, Joy Chauke is having a great time in the city of love, Paris

Mama Joy shared some posts on her X account showing off her great time with Papa Joy

The online community reacted to Chauke's posts, with many wishing her a great time in France

Mama Joy shared her great moments with Papa Joy on her x account. Images: @FADEL SENNA/ Getty Images, @MamaJoy Chauke/ X

South African sports superfan, Joy Chauke is having a ball with her bae, Papa Joy in Paris.

Chauke flew to the city of love for the Olympics. Her travels caused many chest pains given the announcement made by Sports Minister Gayton, with regards to sponsoring superfans.

Mama Joy shared a few posts on her X account about her time with Papa Joy in the few hours after she arrived in France. Papa Joy went to fetch Chauke at the station and they had a wonderful ride home.

The Mzansi's sports superfan also captured a cute moment with Papa Joy, sitting at home, watching the Olympic Games opening.

Mama Joy enjoying Paris with Papa Joy

Netizens wish Chauke a great time

The netizens reacted to Mama Joy's time in Paris, with many showering her with positive messages.

@Thembixaba50 asked:

"Are you already thinking of relocating, the idea of staying abroad looks good on you."

@ChrisEcxel102 was impressed:

"Beautiful."

@PopMathobela wrote:

"The glow is back. Love it for you and Papa Joy olympics🇫🇷🇿🇦. Please take me with next time neh."

@Inenekazi1 was envious:

"Yho ha.a ma your next trip take me with you please."

@Derhodah16871 loved:

"Wena nah🥰 Makoti wa Paris!"

@LeboRed1 stanned:

"Ao chesa Mama, you are happy shem 😍😍😍😍📄."

@LujoJosphine commented:

"MamaJoy, you are in good hands."

@XaHumbaLR said:

"You are hurting the haters MamaJoy. Enjoy your stay in Paris."

Mama Joy catching smoke for Paris travels

In another story, Briefly News reported about Mzansi people being unimpressed by Mama Joy travelling to Paris.

Chauke announced her trip to Paris less than a month ago. This is her second excursion to the land of love since her controversial trip during the Rugby World Cup that left South Africans questioning the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. Netizens were not pleased with Mama Joy and returned to question the funding for her extravagant trips.

