Mama Joy Chauke is excited to be out in Paris for the upcoming Olympic Games

The sports fanatic couldn't wait to show off her latest adventure to her followers, but none were impressed

Mzansi called out Mama Joy on her luxurious trips, saying she was using taxpayers' money to fund her lifestyle

Mama Joy is catching smoke after revealing she's in Paris for the highly anticipated Olympic Games.

Mama Joy heads to Paris for Olympic Games

Mama Joy recently shared that she's out in Paris for the anticipated Olympic Games scheduled to take place on 26 July 2024.

This would be her second excursion to the land of love since her controversial trip during the Rugby World Cup that left South Africans questioning the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Previously, Briefly News reported on Mama Joy's trip to Nigeria to support Bafana Bafana in their World Cup qualifiers match against their rivals, the Super Eagles.

Taking to her social media pages, the award-winning sports fanatic posted a selfie donning the Team South Africa Olympics shirt with her name on it. Mama Joy was excited to share the news with a big smile on her face:

"I can’t wait, guys, for the Olympics in Paris!"

Mzansi weighs in on Mama Joy's photo

Netizens aren't pleased with Mama Joy and returned to question the :

MphaphatiJ posted:

"Next time, tell your boyfriend to sponsor your travelling expenses because I don't see value in what you are doing."

Dr_Aftermath_ said:

"This woman annoys me so much."

mushawatuvictor wrote:

"At the expense of taxpayers. It would be nice to use your own money."

mboneni55 responded:

"You have to use your own pocket. You can't keep abusing tax money."

bra_mabopane asked:

"Who took you there? The country doesn't even have money."

pablowamasester commented:

"We will definitely be there the day the dominos start falling."

Mzansi calls for Banyana Banyana coach's dismissal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared netizens' frustration at Banyana Banyana's coach, Desiree Ellis.

Soccer fans called for the coach to step down after the ladies failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

