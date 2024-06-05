Mama Joy Heads to Naija to Support Bafana Bafana at the World Cup Qualifiers Match Against Nigeria
- Sports fanatic Mama Joy travelled to Naija to support Bafana Bafana at their World Cup Qualifiers match against the Super Eagles
- She posted several pictures of herself on her Twitter (X) page with the SAFA president, Dr Danny Jordaan
- Speaking to Briefly News, Mama Joy shared she is excited about the game, and she knows that the boys will come back home with those three points needed to qualify
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
South Africa's superfan Mama Joy Chauke shared several pictures of herself with some Bafana Bafana players on their way to their World Cup Qualifiers match.
Mama Joy Chauke on her to Nigeria to support Bafana Bafana
Mama Joy will go above and beyond to show love and dedication to the country's teams. The famous sports fanatic who visited Paris for the Rugby World Cup in November 2023 jetted off to Nigeria to support Bafana Bafana.
The sports fanatic posted pictures of herself with some players and the SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan, on her Twitter (X) page.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Bafana Bafana will be going head to head with the Super Eagles at the World Cup Qualifiers Match on Friday, 7 June 2024, in Nigeria.
She captioned her post:
"On my way to Nigeria good luck @BafanaBafana vs Nigeria. 3 points loading, what do you think?"
Speaking to Briefly News, Mama Joy said she is excited about the game and knows that the boys will come back home with the three points needed to qualify.
She said:
"I am super excited to be going to support our boys and help them rectify the mistakes they made during their match against the Super Eagles at the AFCON semi-final. For me, this game is not about revenge but about rectifying our mistakes and coming back with those three points."
See the post below:
Fans react to Mama Joy's post
Many fans and followers reacted to Mama Joy's post:
@KingNema_Jnr wrote:
"At least they still have your budget."
@sxfb said:
"Take care enjoy your trip."
@FMohokare responded:
"Tsamaya sentle ma’am, all the best to team."
@retsjay63 replied:
"Safe travels sis."
@OneT57017184 commented:
"Mama-Joy oja joy."
@fighter_shasha mentioned:
"Enjoy while it last."
Cassper Nyovest jokingly asks Nigeria to return Amapiano
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African rapper Cassper Nyovest was among the many Mzansi social media users who celebrated Nigeria's loss in the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations. The star had a hilarious exchange with his followers online.
South Africans were praying for Nigeria, their sworn enemy, to lose the AFCON final against Ivory Coast. Social media was jubilant when Ivory Coast defeated the Super Eagles and was crowned Africa's champions.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za