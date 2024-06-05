Sports fanatic Mama Joy travelled to Naija to support Bafana Bafana at their World Cup Qualifiers match against the Super Eagles

She posted several pictures of herself on her Twitter (X) page with the SAFA president, Dr Danny Jordaan

Speaking to Briefly News, Mama Joy shared she is excited about the game, and she knows that the boys will come back home with those three points needed to qualify

Mama Joy travelled to support Bafana Bafana in Nigeria. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

South Africa's superfan Mama Joy Chauke shared several pictures of herself with some Bafana Bafana players on their way to their World Cup Qualifiers match.

Mama Joy Chauke on her to Nigeria to support Bafana Bafana

Mama Joy will go above and beyond to show love and dedication to the country's teams. The famous sports fanatic who visited Paris for the Rugby World Cup in November 2023 jetted off to Nigeria to support Bafana Bafana.

The sports fanatic posted pictures of herself with some players and the SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan, on her Twitter (X) page.

Bafana Bafana will be going head to head with the Super Eagles at the World Cup Qualifiers Match on Friday, 7 June 2024, in Nigeria.

She captioned her post:

"On my way to Nigeria good luck ⁦@BafanaBafana vs Nigeria. 3 points loading, what do you think?"

Speaking to Briefly News, Mama Joy said she is excited about the game and knows that the boys will come back home with the three points needed to qualify.

She said:

"I am super excited to be going to support our boys and help them rectify the mistakes they made during their match against the Super Eagles at the AFCON semi-final. For me, this game is not about revenge but about rectifying our mistakes and coming back with those three points."

See the post below:

Fans react to Mama Joy's post

Many fans and followers reacted to Mama Joy's post:

@KingNema_Jnr wrote:

"At least they still have your budget."

@sxfb said:

"Take care enjoy your trip."

@FMohokare responded:

"Tsamaya sentle ma’am, all the best to team."

@retsjay63 replied:

"Safe travels sis."

@OneT57017184 commented:

"Mama-Joy oja joy."

@fighter_shasha mentioned:

"Enjoy while it last."

