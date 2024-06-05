Banyana beat Senegal 2-0 in a friendly match on Tuesday, 4 June 2024, after a goalless draw against the same opponents four days earlier

Coach Desiree Ellis said her side was in complete control of the match and was pleased with how new players adapted

Local football fans praised Banyana for their performance and backed the side to continue their improvement

Noxolo Cesane was on the scoresheet as Banyana beat Senegal 2-0. Image: SasolinSport

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis praised her side after a convincing 2-0 victory over Senegal in the international friendly on Tuesday, 4 June 2024.

The Wafcon champions won through goals from Amogelang Motau and Noxolo Cesane, CPUT honorary doctorate Ellis said Banyana could have scored more.

Desiree Ellis is proud of Banyana

Watch Ellis speak about Banyana's performance in the video below:

Speaking on the Sasol in Sport Twitter (X) profile, Ellis said the side was in complete control of the match against Senegal.

Ellis said:

"The gameplan worked really well in terms of control in all areas of the pitch. The scoreline could have been more from the chances we created, but today really showed the quality of football that we want to play. "

Fans praised Ellis

Before the matches against Senegal, local football fans criticised Ellis for excluding goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, but after the 2-0 victory, they took to social media to praise the side.

Eppah Sinzamala was happy

"Well done, girls. It was a good game to watch."

Mthokozie Mthokoh admired Banyana

"African champions."

Lulu Seti was proud:

"Proud of you ladies, well done."

Madikane Aobakwe Ramolodi is a fan:

"Awesome stuff."

Duncan Tladi praised Banyana:

"Wow, this is an absolutely amazing achievement. Congratulations to them."

