Bafana defender Khuliso Mudau could leave Mamelodi Sundowns for a European club next season

The 29-year-old has attracted interest from French-side RC Lens, while English team Burnley FC previously made contact

Local football lovers took to social media to wish Mudau all the best, as they believe the defender can be a star in Europe

Star defender Khuliso Mudau could be set for a move overseas after he attracted interest from French outfit RC Lens.

The 29-year-old has been a mainstay at the PSL champions since joining in 2020, but he could leave the club, which is looking to tie Teboho Mokoena down to a new deal.

European scouts have been watching Khuliso Mudau

Mudau is a target for European clubs, according to the tweet below:

A Soccer Laduma source confirmed that European clubs have been interested in Mudau, while the PSL champions have targeted Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams.

The source said:

"For now, RC Lens is the main one that has inquired about him. Burnley FC's coach [Vincent Kompany], who had an interest in him, has left the club, so we are not sure if the new coach knows him or if the scouts will inform him about Sailor [Madau]."

Fans support Mudau

Local football fans took to social media to say it was time for Mudau to switch to Europe.

Andyman Gattusso wants the best for Mudau:

"I'm a Bucs fan, but I wish him all the best. He is very good and deserves to play overseas."

Mawande Nkunzi wants the move to happen:

"I wish this deal goes positive."

Scelo Sboniso Mathe says the move is good for Mudau:

"We should let him go and grow as a player."

Milton Tshikonelo backed Mudau:

"Go and shine in Europe, Mudau."

StuksMatukeng MshanaKhohlong is a fan:

"One of the players ready to fly."

