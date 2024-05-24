Lehlohonolo Mojela said he wants to play for Mamelodi Sundowns amid interest from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs for the TS Galaxy star

The forward shared his admiration for the PSL champions and coach Rhulani Mokwena after scoring four goals for Galaxy this season

Fans took to social media to say the forward could achieve his dreams, while others doubted his qualities

Forward Lehlohonolo Mojela aspires to line up for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns next season after impressing for TS Galaxy this season.

The Galaxy star has chosen Sundowns over a potential move to Kaizer Chiefs, who reportedly lead the race for Serbian-based attacker Luther Singh.

Lehlohonolo Mojela admires Mamelodi Sundowns

Mojela speaks about his dreams in the tweet below:

Speaking on Metro FM's podcast Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube, Mojela said he admired coach Mokwena, who praised Namibian forward Peter Shalulile.

Mojela said:

"I want to play for Sundowns, but for now, I'm focusing on TS Galaxy because that's where I have a contract. I think coach Rulani [Mokwena] is a fantastic coach and Sundowns is very dangerous."

Fans give their opinion on Mojela

Local football fans took to social media to express their support for Mojela and his pursuit of his dreams, while others doubted his abilities.

Bndct Poimēn Nkosi wishes Mojela well:

"Your dreams are valid, sir. They are your wishes, and may they come true. I wish the national team could give you recognition. You are very good."

Selaelo Rasivhetshele does not see the move happening:

"Sundowns won't take a player from TS Galaxy."

SK Dagama is upset:

"As a TS Galaxy fan, I feel this boy is disrespecting our team."

Emmanuel Buthelezi backed Mojela’s aspirations:

"The boy wants to play for the big team."

Abram Sfiso says Mojela must stay away from Chiefs:

"It's not like Chiefs need him; we are tired of one-season wonders."

TS Galaxy boss backs Sead Ramovic for Kaizer Chiefs job

As Briefly News reported, TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi backed coach Sead Ramovic to leave his club for Kaizer Chiefs next season.

The chairman said Chiefs deserve to be at the top of Mzansi football and has backed Ramovic to lead them to the summit.

