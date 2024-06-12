Orlando Pirates winger made his long-awaited Bafana Bafana debut in a 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 11 June 2024

The 19-year-old came off the bench after Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams spoke to coach Hugo Broos

Local fans applauded the camaraderie showed by the Bafana squad as they celebrated the victory over Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana skipper asked for Relebohile Mofokeng to come on for his Bafana debut. Image: ronwen30/relebohile_ratomo_15

Relebohile Mofokeng made his Bafana debut on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, after skipper Ronwen Williams requested the change to coach Hugo Broos.

The 19-year-old winger came off the bench in Bafana’s 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe to mark a special occasion for the player linked with a move to Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers.

Ronwen Williams asked for Relebohile Mofokeng’s debut

Watch Mofokeng make his debut in the video below:

According to FARPost, coach Broos said Williams, who showed he is a loving father, proved the Bafana squad is more than just a team of talented footballers.

Broos said:

“I said it already, those are 23 friends. They’re not colleagues. If they can do [something] for someone, they can do it. He did it, I think, a year ago with Veli. He came out five minutes before the end, and Veli [Mothwa] came in.”

Fans show pride for Bafana

Local football lovers took to social media to express their admiration for the visible bond in the Bafana squad.

Bongani Ngwane gave credit to Sundowns:

“The secret behind Sundowns’ success is this mentality.”

Johannes Phaladi loved what he saw:

“That is very great to see the love our players give to each other irrespective of club affiliations. Understanding that the national team is for the entire country, not clubs.”

Riyaad Ebrahim is a fan:

“Nice to see Bafana Bafana on an upward trend in terms of performances lately.”

Masibulele Magocoba admires Bafana:

“Loving the unity within this group of players.”

Senonnori Binkie Bobejane is aiming high:

“2026 World Cup is coming home.”

Relebohile Mofokeng’s father prayed for a Dutch move

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng’s father, Sechaba, feels a switch from Orlando Pirates to a Dutch club will be the best destination his son.

Sechaba said Mofokeng should follow Bafana legends such as Steven Pienaar and Benni McCarthy, who started their European careers in the Netherlands.

