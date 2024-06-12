Katlego Maboe gave a shout-out to the South African soccer team, Bafana Bafana, following their recent match

Bafana Bafana defeated Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match on Tuesday night at the Free State Stadium

The TV presenter thanked the team for winning the match, and netizens joined in and sang Bafana's praises

Deal or No Deal presenter Katlego Maboe praised the South African soccer team, Bafana Bafana, after their epic match in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match.

Katlego Maboe thanked Bafana Bafana after claiming a 3–1 victory against Zimbabwe. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

Maboe praises Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana beat Zimbabwe after the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match on Tuesday night, 11 June 2024. The national soccer team made scores of Mzansi fans proud after their match at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

On X (formerly Twitter), TV presenter Katlego Maboe thanked the boys for claiming victory against the tough contenders.

"Dear Bafana Bafana, Thank you! Kind regards, South Africa!"

Mzansi congratulates Bafana Bafana

Netizens joined in and hailed the boys for winning the match and displaying exceptional skills on the field.

The soccer club's X page also acknowledged the many supporters who braved the winter cold to support the boys.

"For coming to show the love, for the cheers, the support, for showing up! We dedicate this win to all of you whether you braved the cold at Free State stadium, or cheered from your couch at home! We felt the love Mzansi!"

This is how netizens responded:

@MoSalahEs1 said:

"Power to that."

@sile_siba joked:

"Good morning to jersey number 4..Tebogo Mokoena, my crush. Thank you!."

@vusimsane2 added:

"As the Pirates fans, they know who the tough contenders are."

@Shaunlikho07 said:

"For a moment, I thought you wanted to say Thank you. Downs seeing the players you posted..anyway, these are a real "DEAL" die Katlis."

@Anelefumba cried:

"Bafana Bafana playing beautiful football in-front of a packed stadium. I never thought I would see this day again."

@Cellular_jnr shared:

"Relebohile Mofokeng making his Bafana Bafana debut! What an unbelievable turn out at Bloemfontein!"

Katlego Maboe praises Bafana Bafana after beating Morocco.

In a previous report from Briefly News, Katlego Maboe posted a hilarious reaction to Bafana Bafana's win against Morocco in 2023.

The media personality shared his hopes for the boys to follow in the Springboks' Rugby World Cup 2023 victory and win the AFCON 2023. Mzansi joined him in sharing the excitement as Bafana Bafana advanced to the quarter-finals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News