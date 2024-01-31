Katlego Maboe shared a hilarious reaction to Bafana Bafana's win against Morocco

The media personality is hopeful that the boys could follow Springboks' Rugby World Cup 2023 victory and win the AFCON 2023

Mzansi shared in the excitement as Bafana advanced to the quarter-finals

Katlego Maboe is hopeful that Bafana Bafana could secure the AFCON 2023 after winning against Morocco. Images: katlegomaboe, bafanabafanarsa

Katlego Maboe is hopeful that Bafana Bafana could walk away with the AFCON 2023 cup after defeating Morocco. The boys secured a clean 2-0 win and have proceeded to the quarter-finals, looking forward to their next match.

Katlego Maboe shares funny reaction to Bafana Bafana win

Bafana Bafana are a bunch of winners, and Katlego Maboe is convinced that the boys can go all the way. After another nail-gripping match against Morocco, Bafana came out on top with a 2-0 win and qualified for the quarter-finals.

Like many South Africans, Katlego Maboe stayed up to watch the boys, live-tweeting his reactions throughout.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the multi-talented presenter posted his hopes of Bafana following Springboks' RWC 2023 footsteps and winning the AFCON 2023. Their next match will be against Cape Verde on Saturday, 3 February 2023.

"1995 Springboks win RWC. 1996 Bafana Bafana win AFCON. 2023 Springboks win RWC. 2024 ?"

Imagine Bafana Bafana take it all the way!"

Mzansi reacts to Bafana Bafana win

Oh, social media is ecstatic! Unlike Robert Marawa, who was ready to throw in the towel at Bafana's first loss, Mzansi is rooting for the boys to bring home the AFCON 2023 cup:

South African actress, Boity cheered:

"Let's go! Bafana Bafana are back!"

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa said:

"What a fantastic performance by Bafana Bafana. This win shows what our national teams can achieve with the support of South Africans."

_ShaunKeyz said:

"We need Bafana Bafana to win AFCON so we can stop celebrating that 2010 goal by Siphiwe Tshabalala, we need something new."

lele_efkay joked:

"Bafana Bafana is cooking a holiday for us like the Springboks."

Siya Kolisi and Trevor Nyakane hype up Bafana Bafana

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Siya Kolisi and Trevor Nyakane cheering Bafana Bafana on after losing to Mali.

The Springboks champions sang and shared some words of encouragement with Bafana, hopeful that they would make the nation proud - and they have!

