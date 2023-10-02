Katlego Maboe is proving to be a jack of all trades and continues to show off his different talents

The presenter/singer recently shared a video doing football shooting drills, which left many fans impressed

Mzansi is in awe of Maboe's talent and many commented on Katlego being left-footed

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Katlego Maboe stunned fans with his budding football skills and some suggested he join top local football clubs. Images: katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

Katlego Maboe may have to add another talent to his résumé once he has perfected it. It appears the presenter isn't too bad with a football after he shared a clip doing shooting drills.

Maboe's drill received constructive criticism as well as praise, where some viewers even suggested he sign with Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates.

Katlego Maboe shows off footballing skills

In a recent Instagram post, Katlego Maboe shared a video performing football shooting drills on a sports field.

The presenter wore a Bafana Bafana shirt and showed off his impressive drills where, despite missing a few shots, followers agreed that he had great potential.

"Monday motivation: *Insert what Aaliyah said!* Happy new week! LET’S GO!!!"

Playing Aaliyah's song Try Again in the background, Maboe is seen repeatedly working on his drills without giving up, where he adds animated reactions after each shot.

"If at first you don't succeed, dust yourself off and try again."

Mzansi weighs in on Katlego Maboe's football

Followers were impressed with Katlego's shots, and some suggested that he join top football clubs while others commented on him being left-footed:

thecure__18 said:

"Yep, no wonder you are such a special human. You are left foooted, it all makes sense now."

kyle_kennedy_sa responded:

"We need that on Sunday, my brother."

magebastrength commented:

"Define resilience..."

kgabocasey asked:

"Bro, is there anything you can't do?"

mekaila_mathys posted:

"Didn’t know you’re a lefty."

princeleshiba added:

"That's the spirit of a champion!'

dahdda_matlokotsi said:

"Bru...but your technique is off. But I admire you anyway. Have a nice weekend."

eyy.ladybong responded:

"My father always says there is nothing you cannot do. I believe him now!"

iamexcellent_ suggested:

"Your left foot is stronger @katlegomaboe you must just sign for @kcfcofficial once!"

sebasamogale commented:

"The multitalented!"

Monique Muller exposes ex Katlego Maboe

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed details behind Katlego Maboe's ex and mother of his child, Monique Muller, exposing him through leaked private messages.

The two have endured a messy public breakup that stemmed from a highly publicised cheating scandal in recent years. Muller recently called Maboe out for allegedly refusing to pay for their son's school fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News