Katlego Maboe's baby mama Monique Muller has gone on a social media rant, accusing the star of dodging paying for their son's school fees

Monique Muller shared videos and posts on her Instagram stories accusing the Deal or No Deal host of neglecting their son to spite her

She also revealed that she is still withholding a lot of information because she wants to protect Maboe's career after getting a second chance from South Africans

Katlego Maboe's baby mama Monique Muller has called the star out for allegedly refusing to cover their son's school fees. The Cape Town-based woman went on a rant on her page, exposing the TV presenter for taking advantage of her.

Katlego Maboe’s baby mama Monique Muller has accused the star of not taking care of their son. Image: @katlegomaboe and @moniquemullerofficial

Source: Instagram

Katlego Maboe accused of refusing to take care of his son

Social media came to a standstill after Katlego Maboe's baby mama went on a full rant about how he is neglecting their son. Monique Muller who caused a stir when she accused the Expresso host of domestic abuse and cheating said Katlego has refused to cover their son's fees.

Muller added that the TV host lied in court about his income and said he would be unemployed starting in August. She also revealed that Katlego Maboe is refusing to sign papers for their son to attend affordable schools because he wants the most expensive school, yet doesn't want to pay the full amount. Part of her post read:

“Are there any other 6-figure earning fathers refusing to pay their kid's school fees?

"It really be the celebs y’all fight for… that pleads poverty when it comes to taking care of their kids. And literally willing to let their child go without education. But plays ‘Father of the Year."

Briefly News speaks to Monique Muller about her allegations

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Monique Muller said she has presented the matter in court and they have been going back and forth about the maintenance issue. She said:

"This is an ongoing fight and I only recently took it to court because it has been going back and forth between me and his attorneys. Now I think I have a strong case because he has four attorneys on the maintenance issue. There's an advocate, two attorneys and a senior attorney. I am represented because I do not have the funds anymore for legal representatives."

Talking about how far the case has gone, Muller said the magistrate recently requested a full financial enquiry into both of them to confirm if what she is saying or what he's saying is true or not.

She added that Maboe lied about his expenses and monthly income to dodge paying for his son's needs.

"He lied in the documents under oath. He put forward his monthly expenses but it does not tally with his statements. His statements show a whole different story. In the documents, he said his monthly expenses are around R25K and he earns R75K but his documents and statements show that he spends between R130k and R150k."

Monique also noted that her baby daddy earns ten times more than what she gets but she is being asked to cover half of their son's food, fees and rent. She also added that she hopes Katlego will do the right thing and take up his responsibilities as a father.

Katlego Maboe’s baby mama Monique Muller seemingly throws subtle shade at him: “Truth always prevails”

Briefly News previously reported that Monique Muller seemingly fired shots at her ex-lover Katlego Maboe when she shared her two cents on the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard matter.

The stunner headed to the streets soon after Katlego Maboe's return to the popular show Expresso to share a lengthy post about how the media can be coerced to convince people to believe lies. Although Monique's post was aimed at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Mzansi believes she was also throwing shade at her baby daddy.

