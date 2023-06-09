A TikTok user filmed a minibus taxi that lost its sliding door at a traffic intersection

She starts complaining about the state of taxis which many social media users can relate to

Her rant also included unrelated issues like potholes and the government’s failed R22M flag proposal

TikTok rant by a frustrated woman who filmed a Quantum taxi door fall off at an intersection, raises questions about minibus taxi roadworthiness. Image: @Ms.Indianaaa

Source: TikTok

An angry South African woman has raised important infrastructure issues on TikTok for complaining about an unroadworthy Quantum minibus taxi she was filming with her phone.

The whining female appears to be driving in her own car while filming a taxi driver urgently trying to attach the sliding door of his Toyota Quantum taxi.

Cape Townian woman complains about unroadworthy Toyota Quantum taxi on TikTok

Judging by the road signs, the unroadworthy taxi was recorded breaking down at a traffic intersection in Cape Town, and the woman is heard moaning in a heavy Nguni accent exclaiming:

"Our taxis are falling apart! Doors are falling, people are falling with the doors, the windows can't close. The driver is literally sitting on a piece of leather the rest of the seat is just steel. You can see the engine there..."

For some reason, she also managed to squeeze in unrelated issues like the state of roads in some of SA's streets and the government's failed plan to build a R22 million flagpole in Pretoria.

"...no electricity, two months back we were going to buy a flag worth R22 million, when I say we I mean our tax money., there's potholes...

The video abruptly cuts after 25 seconds before she can continue with her annoyed rant.

Watch the video:

Mzansi TikTok reacts to woman's rant about Toyota Quantum taxis and government flops

The video went viral on TikTok after it was uploaded by @ms.indianaaa and received mixed reactions from the viewers, some of whom found it funny and relatable, while others criticized her for her nonsensical thinking.

@⍣ says she doesn't trust Quantums anymore:

"Bese ngine themba kwi Quantum kanti nayo!"

@ntombi_ifikile was involved in a similar situation:

"This once happened to me, the door fell while getting off when I tell you that man drove off and I was running with that door as he drove ."

@chanelissooverrated_4 remarks that this is normal in that part of Cape Town:

"A normal day in Bellville."

@Vincent can't believe the driver's solution:

"It's him genuinely trying to cram the door inside oh my God."

@Hilary doesn't understand why she is blaming the government:

"Why the owners not maintaining their vehicles? Now you want our TAX money to fix a private owned vehicle "

@Snoopmiyaa jokingly asks her why she didnt help:

"Why o sa tusi?"

The video creator responds by blaming the weather:

"Gwa bata yoh"

Quantum combis swerving on the road gets big ups from Mzansi

In another story about Toyota Quantums, Briefly News reported on a TikTok video showing Quantum combis zig zag swerving.

The stunt was really popular amongst Mzansi netizens who likened it to professional F1 motor racing.

