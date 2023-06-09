Ex-Public Protector Thuli Madonsela shared how she too fell into the trap of a WhatsApp scammer in 2019

The advocate and her acquaintance were so blindsided by the con artist that by the time the saga was over, they'd already lost around R10 000

The Public Protector is just another of scores of South Africans who are robbed of thousands on a daily basis

Advocate Thuli Mandosela found herself a victim of a WhatsApp scam four years ago, losing thousands of rands. Image: Getty Images

Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela has taken to social media an episode of how she and a friend were scammed for around R10 000 over three months in 2019 by a WhatsApp scammer who pretended to be a mutual friend.

Madonsela has like many South Africans fallen a statistic to cybercrime and according to a report by News24, she was a victim of impersonation fraud.

Madonsela says she was treated like an ATM

Thinking she was supporting a friend in need, the advocate and her author friend gave in to ridiculous financial requests.

Even though some red flags were there, it took a while before she realised that it was, in fact, a con artist who had stolen her friend's phone and was now using it for his or her criminal gain.

WhatsApp is a popular platform for scamming unsuspecting victims

South Africa's most popular messaging service, WhatsApp, is well-known for being a perfect platform for this kind of crime. It is not limited to just impersonations but is home to famous Ponzi schemes like the MMM pyramid scheme.

Some tweeps found that is was strange that she would share such an old experience now:

@tsianelebo was not buying it:

"Give it a rest, man... Everybody can see what narrative you are trying to drive here..."

@mditshwa_a had other suspicions:

"You can be such a distraction, Prof. Each time the ANC thieves that are linked to the current administration are found wanting - you have a 'lowkey' way of shielding them from accountability. And I honestly find it very strange and worrying. It's been a pattern."

@gavinkinnear1 is more concerned about other things:

"I don't see you complaining much about your hard-earned tax money being looted by corrupt goverment officials."

@NdlovuPowen was not impressed at all:

"Aren't you low-key influencing the outcome before the investigations? Your actions leave so much to be desired."

The advocate wants illegally awarded NSFAS funds recovered

Briefly News reported that Thuli called on Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola to recover unlawfully awarded NSFAS money.

A probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into allegations of serious maladministration at NSFAS revealed the financial aid scheme paid approximately R5.1 billion to 40 044 students who did not qualify.

She suggested that the money be used to fund student debt, accommodation school infrastructure, and other education-related initiatives.

