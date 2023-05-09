Suspended Busisiwe Mkhwebane has complained about the budget to conclude the impeachment inquiry into her fitness to hold office

Mkhwebane claimed that the R4 million left in the budget was not enough to cover her legal costs until the end of the proceedings

The Section 194 committee postponed proceedings until Monday, giving Mkhwebane a week to sort out her legal woes

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has rallied against the dwindling funds to pay for her impeachment inquiry legal fees.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her legal team cannot be expected to represent her for the R4 million left in the budget. Image: ER Lombard & Alma Grigorita

Mkhwebane complained that it was absurd and unrealistic that the R4 million left in the budget was expected to cover the costs of her representation, EWN reported.

Public Protector's Offices tightens purse string for Busisiwe Mkhwebane legal representation

This comes after proceedings of the inquiry into the fitness of Mkhwebane to hold office came to a halt in March because of the lack of money to pay her legal team.

Acting Public Protector Khleka Gcaleka wrote to Mkhwebane on 1 March, informing her that the Public Protector's office could not shoulder the cost of her legal representation beyond 31 March, BusinessLIVE reported.

On Monday, 8 May, the Section 194 committee postponed proceedings to 15 May, giving Mkhwebane one week to sort out her legal troubles.

South Africans accuse Mkhwebane of entitlement for complaining about legal representation budget

Below are some comments:

@MujuziProf said:

"Some rights are very expensive."

@EliasJoji asked:

"Where are her handlers? She allowed herself to be a political sledgehammer and neglected her duties to the poor. The court never said taxpayers fund her."

Mara Enslin added:

"So bored with this."

Christopher Reynolds claimed:

"It's just money laundering."

@maphokamokutle slammed:

"Entitlement."

@RajenN2107 speculated:

"Of course, she and Dali did. He bills and drags the case out. He gets paid millions, and she eventually gets her full pension package."

