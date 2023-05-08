DJ Maphorisa made his court appearance on Monday for allegedly beating up his girlfriend, Thuli Phonglolo

Maphorisa was granted R4 000 bail after Thuli filed a statement that she intends to drop the charges

The amapiano DJ was arrested on Sunday after the actress told the police that he physically abused her

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ Maphorisa appeared in court for allegedly assaulting Thuli Phongolo. Image: @thuliphongolo and

Source: UGC

Thuli Phongolo filed a withdrawal statement to get the assault charges against Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, known as DJ Maphorisa, dropped.

DJ Maphorisa granted bail in gender-based violence case

Maphorisa appeared before the Randburg Magistrates' Court on the gender-based violence case and was granted R 4 000 bail on May 8, reported EWN.

According to News24, Magistrate Clement Mukhodobwane said the bail is granted on condition that Phori refrains from direct or indirect communication with Thuli.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Maphorisa was arrested for beating the Generations: The Legacy actress at her Sandton apartment on Sunday.

Penuel The Black Pen calls out Thuli Phongolo

Meanwhile, some people are furious at Thuli for dropping the charges. Popular YouTuber Penuel Mlotshwa bashed the actress for wasting state resources.

"Apparently, Thuli Phongolo appeared in court and withdrew the charges of assault against DJ Maphorisa. The law, in my legally-ignorant opinion, will need to punish her for the resources, time and energy "wasted" by the state to arrest, detain and deal with this matter."

Twitter users weigh in on the Thuli's abuse claims

@ShokoTakudzwaL1 mentioned:

"Just wondering if the relationship is going to continue."

@BreezyIKE1 said:

"But it was pretty obvious that he will be granted bail. We are not surprised."

@VuyoVee09 commented:

"She is withdrawing the charges. All those who were attacking me today come and apologise."

@bennndzoyiya asked:

"Does Thuli Phongolo realise what just did? Now this abuser is roaming the streets free."

@Yournew_PA tweeted:

"You can't go between two people who have seen each other naked, know this and know peace."

@ConieLangalanga wrote:

"I’ve learnt to mind my business in such cases."

@Tems_Eland

"Let's hope he paid you good, ngoba dropping a GBV charge is lame."

Kabza De Small covers for Maphorisa at Boity's 30th after being arrested for alleged assault on Thuli Phongolo

Briefly News reported that amapiano juggernaut Kabza De Small stood in for DJ Maphorisa at Boity's birthday bash following Madumane's arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo.

The incident occurred the same night that Phongolo was celebrating her birthday at the Konka nightclub in Soweto. Maphorisa was set to perform at the party but was arrested before taking the stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News