DJ Maphorisa has reportedly been granted a R4 000 bail after appearing in Randburg's Magistrate's court for assaulting Thuli Phongolo

The Abalele hitmaker charted social media trends and made headlines following reports that he beat the former Generations: The Legacy star

According to new reports in the case, Thuli Phongolo filed a withdrawal statement and the case has been remanded to 14 June 2023

DJ Maphorisa is not yet off the hook after he was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend, actress Thuli Phongolo.

DJ Maphorisa has been granted a R4K bail after appearing in court. Image: @djmaphorisa and @thuliphongolo

The music producer, real name Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's court on Monday 8 May 2023 after Thuli Phongolo laid the charges against him.

DJ Maphorisa granted R4K bail after court appearance for assaulting Thuli Phongolo

According to News24, the Abalele hitmaker was arrested on Sunday after his girlfriend Thulisile Phongolo laid a complaint against him. Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed the news to the media in a statement that read:

"The suspect was arrested on Sunday 07 May 2023 – after a case of common assault was reported at Sandton Police Station. It is alleged that the suspect assaulted the victim at the apartment in Sandton on Sunday."

The star appeared before the Randburg Magistrate where he was granted a R4 000 bail and the case was remanded to 14 June 2023.

Thuli Phongolo files a withdrawal statement to drop all charges against DJ Maphorisa

According to EWN, the former The Wife actress filed a withdrawal statement to drop charges against her boyfriend DJ Maphorisa.

Per the publication, state prosecutor Collin Sono stated in court that Thuli Phongolo had filed a withdrawal statement but the judge told Maphorisa that bail conditions will remain in place until the charges are officially dropped.

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's followers react to reports of star's R4K bail

Social media users have shared mixed reactions after the reports of DJ Maphorisa's bail went viral. Many said Thuli P dropped the charges because of money.

@Hauki_Mathukwi said:

"So Thuli Phongolo decided to withdraw the charges what's next their relationship will continue like nothing happened DJ Maphorisa."

@emcee_reggie added:

"Okay arrest DJ Maphorisa if he’s guilty but leave Madumane out of it!"

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa’s saucy dance moves confirm the stars were dating amid GBV allegations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa are the talks of the town following news that Phori was arrested after beating the Generations: The Legacy star.

The news of the pair being in a romantic relationship came as a shock to many South Africans because they have been denying that they are a couple.

