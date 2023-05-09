Oscar Mbo's ex-girlfriend Ursula Dlamini has seemingly accused him of being abusive when they dated

Dlamini claimed that DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's trending assault allegations triggered her and peeps pointed fingers at Oscar Mbo

Many Twitter users demanded justice, but some of the Amapiano star's loyal admirers defended him

Oscar Mbo's ex-girlfriend took to social media after Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's abuse allegation trended.

Oscar Mbo's ex-girlfriend Ursula Dlamini says Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's assault charges reminded her of a dark past. Image: @Ursula_Dlamini/Twitter and @oscarmbo

According to Twitter user @sanelenkosix, Dlamini posted controversial tweets after Maphorisa was arrested for allegedly hitting Thuli.

Even though Ursula did not mention names, many people associated her tweets with Maphorisa's assault charges because of the timing. Ursula said the allegations triggered her.

"DJs are never beating the allegations! It's sickening."

"Triggered, this is crazy, trauma never really goes away."

Mzansi slams Ursula Dlamini for seemingly saying Oscar Mbo abused her

Although some people wanted justice for Oscar Mbo's ex-girlfriend, many netizens criticised her. Some peeps were irritated because they believed Dlamini was lying, while others claimed she was diverting attention away from Thuli and Maphorisa's horrible situation.

@dlawzey said:

"She’s just a jealous and bitter ex. We are not gonna entertain this."

@Myaluka3 shared:

"She must follow open an assault case like Thuli and stop tweeting."

@BlackTittan posted:

"People like this one will make Thuli’s case lose traction because of their attention-seeking tendencies."

@BONGKHUTSO replied:

"Another attention seeker."

@TheAvailablee commented:

"Why was she quiet?"

@Tshola_Makola also said:

"I want her to open a case now. Abusers should be off the streets."

Oscar Mbo and Ursula Dlamini moved on

Oscar and Ursula both looked for love after their breakup.

The Amapiano star introduced his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, to his social media followers. Oscar occasionally posts loved-up pics with Lerato, and the two frequently go on lavish vacations together.

Contrary to the belief that she's bitter and jealous for seemingly exposing Oscar, Ursula's posts revealed that she's happily married and would never trade her husband for anything.

Mzansi admires Thuli Phongolo for reporting DJ Maphorisa's alleged abusive ways to the police

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi people weighed in on the abuse allegations levelled by Thuli Phongolo against her boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa, at Sandton Police Station.

City Press reported that Maphorisa allegedly slapped and punched Thuli during a heated disagreement about a previous argument.

Taking to Twitter, @ThatVendaGirl was one of the people who weren't afraid to express their honest opinions on Thuli's alleged abuse case against Maphorisa.

