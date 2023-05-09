On May 8th, Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, who is known as Amapiano star Maphorisa, was brought to court for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, actress Thuli Phongolo

Magistrate Clement Mukhodobyane granted Maphorisa a bail of R4 000 and instructed him to avoid any contact with Phongolo

Maphorisa is accused of assaulting and strangling Phongolo after she confronted him about an incident that occurred on the previous night when he was scheduled to perform

DJ Maphorisa was granted bail in his alleged assault case against Thuli Phongolo. Images: @djmaphorisa, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Amapiano star Maphorisa, whose real name is Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, appeared in court on Monday, 8 May, for the alleged assault of his girlfriend, actress Thuli Phongolo. The case has been postponed until 14 June for further investigation.

Thuli Phongolo has withdrawn her case against DJ Maphorisa

According to Daily Sun, Phongolo submitted a withdrawal statement and consented to Maphorisa's release on bail. Magistrate Clement Mukhodobyane granted bail to Maphorisa for R4,000 and imposed a condition that he should not communicate with Phongolo, including through social media.

DJ Maphorisa was arrested for allegedly strangling and assaulting Thuli

State Prosecutor Collin Sono informed the court that Maphorisa was arrested on May 7th for assault, which was reported at Sandton Police Station.

Maphorisa allegedly strangled and assaulted Phongolo after she confronted him about an earlier incident that occurred at a venue where he was scheduled to perform reports City Press.

@pmcafrica shared the news of Thuli's withdrawal on Twitter, saying:

"So Thuli Phongolo has withdrawn her assault claim against DJ Maphorisa #NOTA was right ✅"

Fans weren't surprised by Thuli's withdrawal and said that they expected it.

@realnorma_kay

"It was obvious "

@lekomdlal said:

"And there are children who see these women as role models ‍♀️.I now understand why police are hesitant to intervene in such fights."

@ProKidFan1 said:

"Nota is always right just that many people like to take sides."

@TshepoStyles said:

"Hehehe it was expected. It's not like she is anything without him"

@PSMabena11 said:

"She woke up and said "forever yena" "

