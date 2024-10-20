Lebo Keswa was catapulted into the spotlight after a public fallout with her ex-wife Letoya Makhene

The former Generations actress was married to Lebo Keswa for four years, and it ended on a sour note

Letoya Makhene faced various s serious allegations from Lebo Keswa, who detailed their past in interviews

Lebo Keswa had an explosive interview on the Engineer Your Life podcast. She spoke openly about being married to Letoya Makhene.

Lebo Keswa complained about Letoya Makhene in the first episode of her new podcast named 'My Journey'. Image: @lebokeswa / @letoyamakhenep

Online users were abuzz as Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene clashed for all to see. Peeps picked sides between the two women.

Lebo Keswa vents about Letoya Makhene again

In a video, Lebo described her ex-wife Letoya as a pathological liar who dragged her name in the mud. She emphasised that Letoya talked about her because she wanted to sell her album. She said

"Go through your healing, leave me out of it. Stop using public sympathy, the meadia and your followers to attack me."

What you need to know about Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene

SA discusses Lebo Keswa's Letoya Makhene rant

The clip from the first episode on Lebo's podcast inspired jokes from peeps. Online users commented that Letoya had a serious impact on Lebo.

lethabojoyce4 commented:

"Letoya cooked yazi... She made sure."

Bikilah wrote:

"Letoya come fetch your person is almost Demember please."

Mahlatse M239 said:

"Letoya left us with a problem child on a serious note."

Bhadie SA Official added:

"Latoya e re sorry hle."

Nosipho Ngema joked:

"The content creators gon cook with this sound yoh."

Tremain Humphreys speculated:

"Latoya is a real sangoma in telling you we are all seeing her works here."

BarbieDoll’s mama was fed up:

"Yoh aa can Latoya just apologise to this woman."

Fans celebrate as Lebo Keswa makes successful sale

Briefly News previously reported that recently, the controversial Lebohang Keswa became a hot topic on social media.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene's ex-wife Lebohang Keswa has made headlines once again after mentioning that she may be in trouble after revealing that her marriage to Letoya Makhene was in community of property.

A few hours after launching her breakup merchandise, Keswa happily announced on her Twitter (X) page that she had sold 220 T-shirts in less than 24 hours. Lebohang celebrated the success of her sales in less than a day and also mentioned that she might as well open her factory as more orders come in from netizens.

