Nozipho Ntshangase from The Mommy Club revealed her desire to have another child as a birthday gift for her upcoming 40th

The reality TV star has allegedly patched things up with her husband after their public cheating scandal

Briefly News spoke exclusively to The Relationship Architect Shelly Lewin about the importance of accountability and transparency in rebuilding trust after infidelity

The Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase has revealed that she wants another child for her 40th birthday. The reality TV star and businesswoman who went viral after her husband married another wife has reportedly patched things up with her man.

Nozipho Ntshangase talks about her 40th birthday wishes

Love is in the air for reality TV star Nozipho Ntshangase and her man, Zola Ntshangase. The couple allegedly rekindled their romance after their public fallout and cheating scandal, and Nozi is allegedly ready to have another baby.

A video of the star talking about her birthday wishes with her friend and co-star, Ratile Mabitsela, was shared on the microblogging platform X by Musa Khawula. The post's caption read:

"Nozipho Ntshangase says she'd like another baby as a 40th birthday gift. It is said Nozipho Ntshangase and Zola Ntshangase have rekindled their marriage."

Briefly News spoke to The Relationship Architect – couple counsellor, coach and author of Uncomplicated Love, Shelley Lewin, about how couples can rebuild trust after infidelity. She said:

"Rebuilding trust requires accountability, transparency, and consistent effort over time. In Uncomplicated Love, I emphasise that the healing journey starts with the offending partner taking full responsibility for their actions. Transparency, such as open communication about interactions with others, can help rebuild trust slowly.

"The betrayed partner, on the other hand, must assess their own emotional needs and healing process. Both partners need to actively co-create a new path forward, focusing not just on repair and forgiveness but also on building a resilient and sustainable partnership that addresses the underlying issues."

Mzansi reacts to Nozipho wanting another child

Social media users shared their thoughts on the star wanting to have another child after the cheating ordeal she went through with her husband. Many felt it was a bad idea for her to want to have more children.

@itu_nadia said:

"She is addicted to being a mommy, hopefully, this man wont nyisa her again😭"

@EpicSolaris commented:

"So she wants to keep the ndoda by having another baby? Bad idea fr."

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"I want my tears back! We will be there again no matter what."

@Bontle_Madida said:

"We all prayed and pleaded that she leave that man after the humiliation he put her through ephuma nama overnight bag😭😭😭 only for her to say this?! smh."

@PreciousShange noted:

"Nozipho doesn't want to learn from her mistakes at her big age 🙁"

