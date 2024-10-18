One pupil in SA set the internet ablaze after she was awarded a certificate for her excellent deed

The learner's grand gesture left many people on the internet with mixed feelings, and the video gained massive traction

Mzansi netizens reacted to the post as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

The police awarded a South African schoolgirl a certificate for her good deed after returning a bag with R40 million.

Source: UGC

A schoolgirl in Mzansi is trending over her impressive good deed, which she displayed, leaving peeps in a media-feeding frenzy.

Learner gets a certificate for good deed

The pupil from Seanamarena High School in Soweto found a bag containing R40 million and brought it to the police station. The officers were amazed by her excellent deed and awarded her a certificate for being a good and honest citizen of the country.

@damianwillemse84's post went viral on TikTok, generating over 1.3 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video.

SA responds to the pupil's grand gesture with mixed feelings

Many people in South Africa flooded the comments section to praise the young girl for her good deed, while others shared their thoughts.

Viola Malan said:

"I am so proud of her for being honest. I hope she will be blessed in other ways. Our country doesn't have honest people. I hope they at least pay for her studies. Well done, lots of blessings to you."

Nelisiwe Selina added:

"Certificate will help her with what."

Reef Ravaza praised the pupil, saying:

"Good girl."

Matlala_cujoy expressed:

"We as a family we are still hurt and I don't think we will heal from this."

LP Khalanga commented:

"Are you sure she's okay upstairs?"

Juliet Musonda shared:

"I don't think she's okay upstairs with this economy nahh."

