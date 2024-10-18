A hun went all out to celebrate her friend who bought a car, and she took to social media to show it off

The ladies flexed how they took the ride for a spin, and people loved the heartwarming interaction between the two

Comments poured in from online users who raved over the stunner's brand-new luxury whip

Two young ladies were serving friendship goals as the hun flexed how she celebrated her bestie's big win.

A lady celebrated her bestie for purchasing a new car in a TikTok video. Image: @sinazoyani

Woman celebrates her friend after she buys a new car

The stunner took to her TikTok, where she shared a heartwarming video of the sweet celebration. In the clip shared by the babe herself, who goes by the handle @sinazoyani, one can see how she handed her friend a gift as she said, "congratulations."

The women went for a spin in the stunning white Omoda C9, which wowed many online users and left them in awe of the vehicle.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @sinazoyani expressed her feelings over her friend's car, saying:

"God is so Good. Congratulations once again chomi yam!!"

Take a look at the cute video of the hun celebrating her bestie's new car below:

SA showers the woman with congratulatory messages

People loved the sweet moment between the two, and many flooded the comments section, gushing over the hun's whip while others poured in their congratulatory messages.

Kay_Kguthii said:

"Friends like you are definitely a blessing because uyakhona ukumbongela. Your friendship is solid as both of ya'll will wish and pray for prosperity."

Thully added:

"Congratulations. Can I please have a ride on my dream car."

Akhona Njalo wished her well, saying:

"Congratulations to her, may God protect her and keep her under His wings. Be the light under her feet and on the wheels."

Sinayo wrote:

"Beautiful car for a beautiful lady, congratulations."

Karoogreen gushed over the babe's vehicle, adding:

"The most beautiful luxury car…Congratulations."

Young women celebrate their friend’s new car with heartwarming TikTok video

