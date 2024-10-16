One student's aunty went above and beyond to ensure that her niece was ready for her upcoming matric examination

The woman surprised the learner with a study hamper in a clip making rounds online, leaving peeps in awe

The online community reacted to the footage as they flocked to the comments section, praising the lady for going the extra mile

A heartwarming video of an aunty and her niece left many people in Mzansi with warm and fuzzy feelings.

A woman surprised her matric niece with a study hamper in a TikTok video. Image: @thobekilekamamdab

Source: TikTok

Matric student gets study hamper from aunty

The clip shared by TikTok user @thobekilekamamdab shows the young pupil sitting on her bed, minding her own business, until she is surprised by her aunty.

The woman entered the Grade 12 learner's room with a basket of all her favourite things. Her aunty's grand gesture greatly touched the matric student as she got up to hug her firmly. The video captured the hearts of many, leaving them in awe.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @thobekilekamamdab simply said:

"Matric study what what... #aunt_duties #matric."

The study's hamper footage was well received by viewers, and it gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of publication.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

SA praises the pupil's aunty for her grand gesture

Mzansi netizens loved the heartwarming moment between the two as they flooded the comments section with compliments.

Wockstar said:

"Aww, man, this is so cute and thoughtful."

Unknown expressed:

"Yoh, she looks very young. Is she in matric? Good luck with the exams."

Itsstheemelaninqueen gushed over the video, saying:

"Ahhhhhhhh, man, this is beautiful!"

Nyashinalist wrote:

"This is so sweet no."

Zinhle Homecook commented:

"Oh, this is lovely, thank you for the idea; let me go shopping for my nephew and my cousin, sis. ....All the best to her."

Source: Briefly News