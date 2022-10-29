A doting dad has inspired other South African fathers with a thoughtful period hamper he put together for his 10-year-old daughter

The father, identified as Sithembiso Ndashe, put together a box with sweets, chocolates, sanitary pads, a teddy bear, and a pack of painkillers

He said it was to prepare his daughter Unathi who is approaching her teenage years and getting ready for her first menstrual period

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users were taken aback by a thoughtful father who put together a menstrual hamper for his baby girl.

A thoughtful father has been hailed for buying a period hamper for his daughter Unathi. Image: UGC.

Source: UGC

The loving father, Sithembiso Ndashe, set the bar for other South African fathers too high when he put together a box with sweets, chocolates, sanitary pads, a teddy bear, and a pack of painkillers.

According to News24, the doting father said he made the decision to surprise his daughter because he understands that it's almost time for her to get her first menstrual period. He said:

"We’ve had period conversations, but clearly, it’s getting real now. I bought pads – the light, heavy, and night ones. Someone suggested painkillers and a teddy bear, and the other advice I got was to always fill the box up with sweet stuff."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users loved the thoughtful gesture by the loving dad. Many said other fathers should take notes from Sithembiso Ndashe.

@Magdalie Hattingh said:

"It's nice to hear or see something positive for a change. What a great example this father is. There are a lot of young ladies out there that does not even have sanitary products available. I wish that every young girl can receive a parcel like this."

@Cheryl Bruyns added:

"These are the modern dad's, that really appreciate their daughters...Not every father gad this integrity as her dad."

@Chaleen Nienaber commented:

"There goes my preggie emotions!!! I'm in tears... This is super special...What an example for dads...Well done Sir!!! Best dad nomination for 2022 goes to."

@Zelda Louw wrote:

"Epic. WOW. All the family men in my life would not blink an eye to get me what i needed. Bless them."

@Riana Claassens added:

"You are a remarkble father and friend to your daughter. We need more Dad's like you!"

Daughter and dad reunite after serving 10 years in emotional clip, netizens shed tears of joy: “Made me cry”

In other news, Briefly News also reported that a loving dad and daughter activated netizens' tear ducts after deeply embracing one another after returning home from serving 10 years.

The clip starts with the uncle filming the niece and telling her that the father has been released. MaMa’s Herbal Hair Line uploaded the clip on Facebook and also found it heartwarming, peppering the post with heartfelt emojis.

The daughter beelines for her dad and gives him a massive hug. They embrace one another for the whole video as the daughter cries in her dad's arms. She ran so fast that her shoes flew off her feet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News