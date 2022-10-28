A man tried to pull a prank on his dad by telling him his gay, but to his surprise, he supported him

The conversation he had with him started out like any other and ended with him expecting a bad response that never came

Peeps loved the accidental heartfelt moment the pair had on the phone, and many wished they could have a Father like his

A man attempted to prank his father by telling him his gay, and it all backfired in an incredibly wholesome way.

A man tried telling his dad he was gay in a prank but failed when he said he would support him. Images: siyandafihlela/ TikTok, Cavan Images/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

siyandafihlela started the call while seemingly lying down. He uploaded the recording on TikTok, where it generated over 160 thousand views and almost a thousand comments.

Coming out of the closet is a nerve-wracking time filled with uncertainty and fear, to the point that a prank about it might actually yield a negative response from most parents, but not from this lucky dude's dad.

The call started out in a very casual and relaxed way. What is immediately noticeable is that the gent's dad is super chilled and cool to talk to. The endearing dad continues the conversation until the son admits he is gay, and to his surprise, the dad says it is okay.

South Africans loved the support the dad displayed. See the comments below:

iEnhle said:

“I will be with u 100%” Ngaze ngamuthanda umzali ❤️"

Z_i_n_h_l_e mentioned:

"Bro can we share your dad uthando ulungaka lapho owami wangibaleka "

anele_gagashi commented:

" I love your dad mahn Sooo chilled. Protect that man at all cost he loves you dearly."

Queen Mbambo222 posted:

"Your dad loves you OMG "

@killer_dope shared:

"Much love for dad... true love athi indabayakho leyo."

Mbali Mabanga ❤️✨ said:

"I love your dad he's a great dad ❤️"

sethabiledlamukan mentioned:

"As a country we love your dad."

Snezzz M commented:

"U r lucky to have a father like him."

