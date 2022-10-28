A video of a white man approaching a group of three ladies sitting on a pavement has been circulating online

The footage shows him speaking in isiXhosa as he asks the ladies how he can get to Rondebosch

The four of them continue to interact with each other much to the amazement of the women, who in turn offer him a drink

A video of a young white man interacting with three Xhosa women has won over the love and laughs of many SA netizens.

A man speaking IsiXhosa with three ladies had netizens amused. Image: @mlulekimteshane/TikTok

Source: UGC

The footage posted on TikTok by user @mlulekimteshane shows the man walking down the street as he approaches the women sitting on a pavement and proceeds to greet them in isiXhosa and ask where he can get a taxi to Rondebosch.

He continues to speak with them, asking about their background and sharing his too, leaving the women amazed at his ability to speak Xhosa. They were even more amazed to learn that he is from Germany and asked whether he has a Xhosa girlfriend, to which he replied no.

The women are left amused before one of them offers him some Savanna cider before the video ends.

Watch the funny video below:

Many Mzansi peeps were left amused by the hilarious yet heart-warming interaction.

Khanyisa_d responded:

“Yaf’un’iSavanna” ⚰️⚰️.”

thando_mdyolo20 reacted:

“mamakho usukaph" .”

Mthembu_Vuyisile commented:

“Lalela... He is part of the clique now... Ayiphisani nje iSavanna noma ikanjani.”

Jay Taurus said:

“ISavana iyaphi manje .”

Ayakha_Aya wrote:

“Andisamthandi bethuna.”

Zandile Mncube commented:

“Use South Africa ngempela. #Yayifuna iSavanna.”

