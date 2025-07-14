Algerian Champions MC Alger Appoint Rulani Mokwena as Head Coach
Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mlungisi Mokwena has been appointed as the head coach for Algerian side MC Alger. He will join the North African club on a two-year deal that will make him the highest-paid in that league.
Mokwena, who recently parted ways with the Moroccan club Wydad Athletic Club, will go head-to-head with familiar opponents in Josef Zinnbauer (JS Kabylie) and Sead Ramovic (CR Belouizdad).His technical team will include up to 7 members.
MC Alger will compete in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League after winning the Algerian Premier League this year.
How did South Africans react to Mokwena's appointment?
@Real_Mphafa
What is their handle?
@huSithole95_ZA
Hopefully, they will give him enough time to build a team, just like Arsenal and Arteta.
@lekhetho_l
Congrats to Mokwena. Someone is waiting for him. 🤭🤭
@Nkayezi_Gcwabe
Mukwena. Mokoena zithini lana
@ojjapiano
Hallo habibi Mzize
@Qokx85
Congrats Rulani
@khazamula37
Now the Rivalry is back
@mphoza5starrr
Goodluck to the son of the soil, really wanted him at pirates but then the board knows best.
@KhanyisaniKhum3
Lomuntu wazalwa embethe🔥 congratulations Mlungisi❤🙏🏿
@Menziwabantwana
Congrats 👏 👏 👏
@MndayiBukho
Credit to you Micky you've been following and updating us about this story 🤝
@basicmattie
Rulani ball is back 😭🔥🔥
@MAPERSENT
Pep rulani
@freanky4fingers
People are moving fast
@motsatate
Big up coach R.Mokoena..
@CellBZondi
Our very own. Never scared of a challenge. Goodluck top coach
@mfo_ka_nxasana
That team is complete. Hope he doesn't get there and wants to chop and change an already existing well oiled machine.
Short-lived Wydad tenure ends in frustration
Mokwena, 38, lasted just one season at Wydad, where initial optimism gave way to inconsistency. Despite a competitive squad, Wydad finished third in the Botola Pro League after a frustrating campaign marked by a string of draws. A run of seven consecutive stalemates derailed their ambitions of CAF Champions League qualification and eventually led to the club parting ways with the coach.
The final stretch of the season saw Mokwena absent from the dugout for three matches, signalling a breakdown in the relationship before the official announcement of a mutual contract termination.
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a passionate sports journalist with six years of experience covering African and global sports. Harrison provides sharp analysis, engaging commentary, and compelling storytelling. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za