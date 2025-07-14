Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mlungisi Mokwena has been appointed as the head coach for Algerian side MC Alger. He will join the North African club on a two-year deal that will make him the highest-paid in that league.

Algerian Champions MC Alger Appoint Rulani Mokwena as Head Coach

Mokwena, who recently parted ways with the Moroccan club Wydad Athletic Club, will go head-to-head with familiar opponents in Josef Zinnbauer (JS Kabylie) and Sead Ramovic (CR Belouizdad).His technical team will include up to 7 members.

MC Alger will compete in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League after winning the Algerian Premier League this year.

How did South Africans react to Mokwena's appointment?

@Real_Mphafa

What is their handle?

@huSithole95_ZA

Hopefully, they will give him enough time to build a team, just like Arsenal and Arteta.

@lekhetho_l

Congrats to Mokwena. Someone is waiting for him. 🤭🤭

@Nkayezi_Gcwabe

Mukwena. Mokoena zithini lana

@ojjapiano

Hallo habibi Mzize

@Qokx85

Congrats Rulani

@khazamula37

Now the Rivalry is back

@mphoza5starrr

Goodluck to the son of the soil, really wanted him at pirates but then the board knows best.

@KhanyisaniKhum3

Lomuntu wazalwa embethe🔥 congratulations Mlungisi❤🙏🏿

@Menziwabantwana

Congrats 👏 👏 👏

@MndayiBukho

Credit to you Micky you've been following and updating us about this story 🤝

@basicmattie

Rulani ball is back 😭🔥🔥

@MAPERSENT

Pep rulani

@freanky4fingers

People are moving fast

@motsatate

Big up coach R.Mokoena..

@CellBZondi

Our very own. Never scared of a challenge. Goodluck top coach

@mfo_ka_nxasana

That team is complete. Hope he doesn't get there and wants to chop and change an already existing well oiled machine.

Short-lived Wydad tenure ends in frustration

Mokwena, 38, lasted just one season at Wydad, where initial optimism gave way to inconsistency. Despite a competitive squad, Wydad finished third in the Botola Pro League after a frustrating campaign marked by a string of draws. A run of seven consecutive stalemates derailed their ambitions of CAF Champions League qualification and eventually led to the club parting ways with the coach.

The final stretch of the season saw Mokwena absent from the dugout for three matches, signalling a breakdown in the relationship before the official announcement of a mutual contract termination.

