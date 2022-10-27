Mzansi peeps were impressed by a young gent who passionately sang an amapiano jam due to his energy

Peeps discussed the song itself, and many others wanted to know what the name of the track was

Folks all over the comments section were happy with the way the gent belted out the tune, and some wanted it to go viral

South Africans were super impressed by a passionate young gent singing a catchy amapiano jam.

South Africans dug the catch vibes from an enthusiastic gent singing an amapiano song. Images: kxgiso_23/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The tune being belted out is Sengizwile by Mas Musiq and has become an instant fan favourite for amapiano heads. kxgiso_23 uploaded the video on TikTok and used hashtags with the artists' names to spread it further.

The clip itself is entertaining to watch and starts with the gent haphazardly singing along. He eventually gets the hang of the bop and surprises the person in the car by getting the lyrics for the song right.

The passion in his voice and movement shows that he is deeply feeling the jam, which South Africans also noticed. The track currently has over 3 million plays on Spotify, and the artist also has over 400 thousand monthly listens, which is super impressive for an SA artist.

Peeps across the country loved the vibes the cool gent brought. See the comments below:

Amuuuuuuuu asked:

"Our new Nation Anthem? "

realrmashile said:

"Young stunna you see what you are doing to us "

stargirl commented:

"Eish, this song is too powerful ‍"

indizaan mentioned:

"I've never wanted to be friends with a stranger so badddddd "

pruddyt3 posted:

"The vibe in this video Even though we Lala eMalume "

Bernard_c06 shared:

"Lets get it viral boys."

K H A N Y A ❤️ said:

"I felt it for him"

andiswa Magagula mentioned:

"Young stunna knew what he was doing on his verse"

