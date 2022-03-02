A series of screenshots have come to light and blazed quite the trails on Mzansi's social media streets

A Twitter user, @ArbutiiBae, posted an "in case you missed it" post comprising several lurid tweets

Locals had a field day laughing away over the hilarity of the post as they dissected the screenshotted tweets

Some glaring allegations have come to light on the busy streets of Mzansi Twitter as the dirty laundry of a household name in SA football gets aired.

The claims are enough to make even seasoned gossip-mongers cringe, although it's worthwhile not to throw caution to the wind. Some on the microblogging and social networking service were sure to take the claims made with a pinch of salt.

A man has made a startling claim against Phumudzo Manenzhe. Image: @ArbutiiBae

Accompanied by a series of screenshots shared by @ArbutiiBae, the tweet read:

"In case you missed it: Man's been bottling this all these years?"

In the first screenshot, @SportsTrendsZA published an unverified tweet about Phumudzo Manenzhe. The tweet claims the soccer player turned pundit suffered a collapsed marriage due to his wife being unfaithful.

"Ex-Orlando Pirates star Phumudzo Manenzhe's marriage collapses, another man impregnated his wife," read the short tweet.

The glaring post instantly caught the attention of a chirpy tweep, who felt encouraged by the lurid tale, finding his voice to berate Manenzhe over an apparent age-old incident.

"It serves him very well. I remember back in the days he used to come and steal our girlfriends in high school at Louis Trichardt. He was driving a MBW (sic) 3 series (G-string). Ulayekile. Vho mu ita zwone. In fact, they should impregnate him too."

Netizens found the angry tweep's short rant unmissable. The author who tweeted the screenshots added a final nail in the coffin, courtesy of a grainy image of Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane with a bewildered look on his face during a match as the then-Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

Unsurprisingly, the saucy post garnered massive attention on its way to attracting almost 2 000 likes at the time of publication. Widely shared with the help of at least 600 retweets, 230-plus mentions graced the comments section.

Saffas add insults to injury

Briefly News hones in on some of the most controversial viewpoints below.

@Zandi_Maphaha wrote:

"By the way, the story was actually false. His wife wasn't impregnated by another man. He'd just found out that she had a child before they got married and hid it from him."

@SamketN said:

"Too much anger and still not healed."

@matingseaso added:

"He's good at analysing football games but can't analyse women."

