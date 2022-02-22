Mzansi is gushing over a captivating lass' beauty after she took to Twitter as a nod to herself on her big day

@andi_semhle posted a heart-melting pic that had social media users rubbing their eyes over her unbelievable looks

Her tweet proved to be the only location to be in as one mesmerised comment after the other flooded her mentions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Although the consensus "beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder" prevails, Mzansi has shown an unquestionable bias towards a young stunner holding her own as a resident glam influencer.

This was clear for everyone to see when the voluptuous beauty shared a picture of herself that instantly dropped jaws online. Heading to Twitter in the same way she often has when sharing her next viral snap, @andi_semhle tweeted that she'd turned 23.

A beauty influencer drove SA wild when she posted a pic of herself on her birthday. Image: @andi_semhle

Source: Twitter

"23 today," the concise caption read.

She may well have been among the select few who make up for what they lack in words in their beauty as, instead of composing a longwinded dedication to herself, she kept it rather short and simple.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This was not lost on Saffas as they honed in on the enigma, who had shared a picture sitting at a restaurant table looking all done up. The tweet attracted an astounding 28 000 likes.

Mesmerising beauty stuns Mzansi

In addition, mesmerised Saffas retweeted the image more than 1 000 times, while the comments that lit up her mentions exceeded 400. Briefly News looks at the reactions to the alluring post.

@theedeus wrote:

"And you keep getting more beautiful by the day. Happy birthday."

@TheBlackMorty said:

"Happy birthday, Kete. More life, uye va sana lwam."

@ItumelengM__ added:

"Happy birthday, Andi, have a blessed one and stay awesome."

Source: Briefly News