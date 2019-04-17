Jeannie D: age, husband, wedding pictures, house and child

Jeannie De Gouveia, commonly known as Jeannie D, is a South African model, actress, radio, and television show host. She rose to fame when she appeared on season 2 of Strictly Come Dancing which aired on SABC 2. On the show, she and her dance partner lasted for six weeks, during which they gained a huge fanbase. What else is there to know about this prolific radio presenter?

Jeannie is among the best-known radio presenters in Mzansi today. Her career has seen her work at various radio stations over the years. Here is a glimpse of her life.

Profile summary

Full name Jeanie De Gouveia Nickname Jeannie D Gender Female Date of birth April 13, 1982 Jeannie D's age 40 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5’6” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 33-25-35 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark Brown Marital status Dating Boyfriend Brennan Wright Father Antonio De Gouveia Mother Linda Mendes Children None Instagram @iamjeannied Twitter @jeannieous

Jeannie D’s biography

Jeannie De Gouveia was born on April 13, 1982, in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. This makes her 40 years old as of 2022. She was born to Antonio De Gouveia and Linda Mendes and grew up alongside two siblings, a brother, and a sister.

Jeannie attended Colin Mann Primary School in Johannesburg and later joined the Rand Afrikaans University (now known as the University of Johannesburg). She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication.

Where does Jeannie D live?

The presenter lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. Still, not much is known about Jeannie D's house.

Career

Jeannie’s professional media career began when she joined the team at her university’s radio station. Shortly after graduating, she relocated from Johannesburg to Cape Town and landed a job at Good Hope FM. She started as a newscaster before finally getting the leeway to host her own show.

In 2006, the presenter left Good Hope FM in search of work at a television station. She later got a job as a host with SABC3. Here, she oversaw the hugely popular Top Billing show. During her stint as the show’s host, she got to interview numerous high-profile people including Keanu Reeves, Kevin Spacey, Laurence Fishburne, Sandra Bullock, and Jimmy Choo.

Jeannie’s work on Top Billing saw her rise into one of the most prominent television show hosts in South Africa. In late 2021, she left SABC3 and decided to seek a new challenge. She had worked at the network for slightly over seven years.

Where is Jeannie D now?

After leaving Top Billing, the renowned presenter joined the Travel Africa Network. She was among the hosts for the Travel Africa global broadcast TV channel that launched in the same year. A press release from the network stated that it sought to ‘reshape the media landscape, leveraging a global audience to reboot the travel and tourism industry throughout SA and Africa.’

Jeannie shared the news on Instagram. Here is an excerpt from her post.

Travel has always been such an integral part of my growth as a person, I was born to explore and adventure as many parts of the world as possible which is why I'm ecstatically happy to be joining the team at the all-new Travel Africa Network!

Who is Jeannie D's husband

Is Jeannie D married? No, she is not. She is dating a man known as Brennan Wright who is a model, web developer and CEO of the website Diggit. The two reportedly met at a nightclub when Jeannie was still in a relationship with her former fiancée.

In 2011, Jeannie was engaged to a British businessman known as Jon Firth. The two had even begun preparations for their wedding in 2012. Where can one find Jeannie D's wedding pictures? Well, these cannot be found anywhere. Six months to her wedding with Jon, Jeannie called off the wedding, stating that she felt she and Firth would not make it in marriage.

The TV show host says that calling off the wedding was one of the most difficult decisions she has ever had to make. She saw it better to end the relationship at that point than end up in a divorce, a situation she felt was inevitable.

Who is Jeannie D's child? The renowned presenter does not have a child yet.

Body measurements

The former SAB3 presenter is 5 feet 6 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 128 pounds (58 kilograms). She has brown eyes and dark brown hair. Her body measures 33-25-35 at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Jeannie D has been a part of the South African media industry for several years now, having worked in different radio and television networks. Her prowess has seen her rise to great heights in the industry, currently working as one of the top presenters at the Travel Africa Network.

