Caroline Stanbury's net worth, age, parents, nationality, height, social media

Designer bags, luxury trips, a lavish lifestyle, and reality TV are some of the things that characterize the life of British national Caroline Stanbury. The mother of three is the wife of Madrid-born former soccer player Sergio José Carrallo.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury. Photo: @carolinestanbury on Instagram (modified by author)

Caroline is one of the women who work hard to build a name for themselves. In this article, we look into her age, nationality, marriage, net worth, who her husband is and what he does.

Full Name Caroline Alice Stanbury Gender Female Date of birth 28 April 1976 Age 46 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168cm Wight in kilograms 55kg Weight in pounds 121 Ibs Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Siblings Victoria Stanbury, Alexander Stanbury, Edward Stanbury Marital status Married College Kings College London Occupation Entrepreneur, Brand Ambassador, Reality television star, Youtuber Net worth Approximately $30 million Social media @carolinestanbury

Caroline Stanbury’s age

The British businesswoman is 46 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Caroline celebrates her birthday on April 28 of every year.

Caroline Stanbury’s net worth

Her net worth, according to reports, is approximated to be $30 million. Being a socialite and entrepreneur, Caroline has worked with several luxury brands like Accor Hotel Group, Jacob & Co. Jewellery, Cosmesurge and Al Barari, among others, to acquire her net worth.

Who is Caroline Stanbury’s husband?

Caroline’s husband is former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Jośe Carrallo. The two have been married since 2021. Sergio was born on September 28, 1994 in Madrid, Spain. He announced his retirement from football in 2018 and is currently pursuing certificate programmes in Digital Marketing and another in Media and Global Communications at the University of California.

Caroline Stanbury’s height

The Dubai-based wealthy entrepreneur is 5 feet 6 inches and 168 centimetres. She weighs 55 kilograms and 121 pounds.

A collage photo of Caroline Stanbury in her luxurious-looking bedroom. Photo: @carolinestanbury on Instagram (modified by author)

Who are Caroline Stanbury’s parents?

Her father is Anthony Stanbury, a venture capitalist and former overseer of the luxury British clothing brand Jaeger. Her mother, Elizabeth Stanbury, who is from a privileged family, owned a cashmere sewing organization. Her parents are still married and reside in Southrop, England. Their birth specifics and other background information are not available.

Who is Caroline Stanbury’s firstborn?

Her firstborn, 16 years of age Yasmine Habib (in 2022), who she had with her ex-husband Cem Habib. Caroline also has male twins, Aaron and Zac Habib, who, as of 2022, are 10 years of age. Cem Habib, fathers Caroline’s three kids.

Caroline Stanbury’s nationality

Caroline Stanbury is a British native belonging to the white ethnicity. She was born to British parents, Anthony and Elizabeth Stanbury, in the United Kingdom.

What is Caroline Stanbury’s husband’s net worth?

Former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Jose Carrallo. Photo: @sergiocarrallo on Instagram (modified by author)

According to Legit Net Worth, Sergio’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million. It is mentioned that he acquired a large sum of his net worth from his professional football career and employment as a Digital Marketer. The article further states that he has a joint YouTube channel with his wife, Caroline called Meet The Carrallos, where they have garnered over 1.1 million YouTube views as of December 2022.

What is Caroline Stanbury doing now?

The Ladies of London star is back in reality television. Caroline is currently a part of the Real Housewives of Dubai cast, a reality show following and showcasing the lavish lifestyles, relationships and careers of a group of women in the United Arab Emirates. Caroline is also a shoe designer for her shoe brand, Black Suede Studio and is also a host of a podcast show she collaborated with Dear Media Studio, titled Divorced Not Dead.

Does Caroline Stanbury have a daughter?

She has a daughter named Yasmine Habib. She is the oldest of Caroline’s three children. Her father is a Turkish financier, Cem Habib, who is her mother’s ex-husband.

Caroline's daughter Yasmine Habib poses for a photo at a picturesque location. Photo: @yasminehabib_ (modified by author)

What does Caroline’s husband, Sergio do?

Sergio Carallo is currently in the marketing and global management industry. He is also doing YouTube videos with her wife, Caroline and paid partnerships with famous brands. Reports also state that he will likely appear on the current season of the Real Housewives of Dubai.

Caroline Stanbury is a successful Dubai-based entrepreneur and socialite, among others. Being born with a silver spoon has not made her rely on her parents’ success, and the wealth she has earned through her tireless hard work is evidence of this.

