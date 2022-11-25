Shanna Evans' biography: age, siblings, career, wedding, net worth

Hollywood has a long history of acting families, and Shanna comes from such a family. Even though much of her personal information is confidential, Shanna Evans is well-known as Chris Evans' sister. She has made enough money from her work as a costume designer to support herself comfortably. Did you know that she recently got married?

She is a costume designer. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Shanna is now married to Graham Enman, and both are very discreet. Find out more about her career, age, family, siblings, online presence, net worth, and other fascinating details in this article.

Shanna Evans' profiles

Name Shanna Evans Gender Female Age 36 years (as of 2022) Date of birth June 11, 1986 Nationality American Zodiac Gemini Ethnicity Caucasian Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Height in meters 1.63 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexual Orientation Straight Shoe size 7 ( US) Father G. Robert Evans III Mother Lisa Capuano Marital status Married Husband Graham Enman Occupation Costume designer Facebook Shanna Enman

Biography

When was Shanna Evans born? The youngest daughter in the family was born in Boston, Massachusetts. She is a costume designer and gets attention because she comes from a family of actors and actresses.

Her mother is the artistic director of the Concord Youth Theater, Lisa, and her father is an Irish-born dentist, Bob Evans.

She has three siblings. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Shanna Evans' age

The 36-year-old was born in June 1986 in New York Metropolis, New York, United States. She is five feet four inches tall, and her features include brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Shanna Evans' siblings

She has three younger siblings: Scott, Chris, and Carly. Carly is the firstborn in the family and was born on September 15, 1978. She is 44 and a well-known actress for her performance in the 1984 film The Bill. Scott is also an actor born on September 21, 1983. He was born in the American city of Sudbury, Massachusetts.

Shanna was raised in Massachusetts, USA, together with her siblings.

Shanna Evans' education

Shanna attended schools in New York and graduated from high school there before attending Wagner College. She graduated with a bachelor's in education and art as her first degree in 2009.

Shanna Evans' occupation

What does Chris Evans' sister do? She was a lead infant teacher at a government childcare centre in Boston between Oct 2010 and Dec 2011. Later, she was an art teacher and an assistant English teacher at Corwin Russel school.

Apart from various teaching assignments, she has been a costume designer at Concord Youth Theatre since 2016 and a special education assistant at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in Sudbury, Massachusetts.

Personal life

Is Shanna Married? Shanna Evans' wedding took place In Vermont on April 16, 2022. Shanna married Graham Enman with all of her siblings present. They first connected at a friend's housewarming celebration, and in August 2016, Graham proposed to Shanna, and she accepted.

Graham and Shanna's wedding was in Vermont. Photo: @Shanna Enman on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He works at Wormtown Brewery in Massachusetts as a Packaging Technician.

Shanna Evans' net worth

Although she has not publicly shared her net worth, she earns much from teaching. As of 2022, the average Special Education Assistant salary in the United States is $28,097, although the normal income range is between $23,871 and $36,322.

Chris Evans

Where is Chris Evans from? He was born on June 13, 1981, in the United States in Boston, Massachusetts. He rose to fame as Steve Rogers/Captain America in The First Avenger (2011) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

What accent does Chris Evans have?

The Boston native primarily speaks with a neutral American accent.

Does Chris Evans have a car?

He has a favourite vehicle in his collection - the Audi A8 L. He has been spotted driving it in Los Angeles. The American actor is worth $80 million.

Shanna Evans was born into a family of actors, but she chose a different teaching path. She has never been in any controversies or rumours. One notable event was her appearance at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in California in 2017.

READ ALSO: Who is Nila Myers? Age, spouse, movies list, relationship status, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za also noted that actor Benjamin Hollingsworth is married to a designer. Nila Myers and Ben have been married for almost ten years, and they are parents of three.

Nila is a designer and founded the lingerie company Fair Verona with her sister Misha. She started the business when she lived in Santa Barbara. You may need to look into the various aspects of this celebrity wife in this article.

Source: Briefly News