Getting married to a celebrity means their fame will eventually spill over to you. That has been the case with Violet Chang. She has secured a seat in the world of fame as Lennox Lewis' wife. Nonetheless, before she married the heavyweight champion, she pursued a career that would still put her in the limelight. So, where is Violet Chang from?

Violet Chang has remained recognisable in Lennox Lewis' life as his wife. Exchanging wedding vows meant more than living together, but being part of each other's lives, in fame. Besides being the star's wife, she has a history of being crowned the first runner's-up in the Miss Jamaica pageant. As these details address her background, they debunk her life before fame and her modelling career.

Full name Violet Chang Gender Female Popular for Lennox Lewis' wife Date of birth 16th April 1976 Age 46 years (As of November 2022) Birthday 16th April Birth sign Aries Place of birth Jamaica Nationality Jamaican Current residence Miami Beach Sexual orientation Straight Height in cm 172 cm Height in inches 5 feet 8 inches Weight in kg 68 kg Weight in lbs 150 lbs Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Occupation Former model Marital status Married Husband Lennon Lewis Children 4 ( Leviah, Ling, Landon, and Lehya)

How old is Violent Chang?

Violent Chang's age is forty-six years as of November 2022. Violet was born on 16th April 1976 in Jamaica.

Violet Chang's parents

She was born in Jamaica and raised in New York. She enjoyed a beautiful relationship with her parents and siblings even though their identities remain a mystery. Further details about her childhood are not publicly available.

After graduating from high school, Violet relocated to the United Kingdom. Her reasons for relocating are not publicly known.

Violet Chang's husband

Violet is married to Lennox Lewis, who is a boxing commentator and former professional boxer. His professional boxing career spans between 1989 and 2003. He is a three-time world heavyweight champion, a two-time lineal champion and the last heavyweight to hold an undisputed championship.

The couple met and started dating in 2000. They officially tied the knot in 2005. Chang has been a significant colonising figure in the former boxer's life. In the documentary about the former boxer's life, Lennox applauds her for helping him with his post-boxing life.

Violent Chang's children

The marriage of nearly two decades has remained rigidly structured and wrapped in love and care. Violet has hallowed their family name with four children, Leviah Lewis, Landon Lewis, Ling Lewis and Leya Lewis.

Violet Chang's career

Despite being married to a public figure, Violet has a covetable background as a model. Her body and physique speak volumes about her beauty. She entered the Miss Jamaica Universe contest in 2002 when she was twenty-six. She also won the best hair award in the same event.

Violet Chang's physique

Violet stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 68 kg. Her beautiful black hair and brown eyes complement her gorgeous dark-toned body.

Violet Chang's net worth

There are no public details about her career and what she has been up to in the past few years. It is also difficult to ascertain if she is still pursuing her career as a model; hence, evaluating her net worth is impossible. Nonetheless, her husband's net worth is $140 million. He made money through his boxing career.

Violet chang's Instagram

Violet understands the pressure of being married to a celebrity and how much society expects from her. Therefore, she prefers to lead a private life; hence, her social media presence is non-existent.

On the other hand, her husband enjoys a stellar social media presence. He has been featured in several TV productions:

Tyson

Lennox Lewis: An Untold Story

Lennox Lewis: An Untold Story is about Lennox's life. The former boxer speaks highly about his family and how he found his purpose after retirement. Lennox also worked as an analyst for HBO's Boxing After Dark between 2006 and 2010.

Where is Violet Chang from?

She was born in Jamaica, although her parents relocated to New York, where they raised her alongside her siblings.

Is Violet Chang Chinese?

Judging by her name, you might be convinced she has Chinese roots. However, there are credible records to support this assumption.

Who is Lennox Lewis' wife?

The boxing analyst and commentator's wife is Violet Chang. They tied the knot in 2005.

Where does Lennox Lewis live now?

After retiring from professional boxing, Lennox, Violet and their four children relocated to Miami Beach.

How much money did Lennox Lewis make?

His net worth is $140 million. He accumulated the money from his career as a professional boxer.

How many losses did Lennox Lewis have?

The former professional boxer had two losses and one draw. He also set the record as the last heavyweight to hold an undisputed championship.

Who is Lennox Lewis' mother?

The former boxer's mother is called Violet Blake. She is from Jamaica.

Unlike most celebrities who would have turned their fame into monetary gain, that has not been the case for Violet Chang. She is happy living under the radar and is comfortable supporting her husband.

