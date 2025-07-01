An American influencer was given a tour of Orania and asked to give his takeaway on the Northern Cape town

Orania has become quite controversial as it is viewed as a white separatist town home to Afrikaners only

The American man's answer split social media users, with many agreeing with what he had to say

After visiting Orania, an American man shared his take on the town. Images: @oraniabeweging

An American influencer received a tour of Orania, prompting him to give his honest opinion about the place. However, his takeaway of the Northern Cape-based town split a few social media users.

The TikTok account Orania Beweging shared a video of a tour guide asking the influencer what he thought of Orania before the tour started.

The energetic man replied:

"It looks nice. They've put it together really well. Yeah, I mean y'all could use a little more flavour."

The clip then cut to the tour guide, who said:

"Now, with a bit of context, what is the one takeaway from Orania?"

The influencer, who had a different demeanour after the tour, replied:

"Get your hands dirty. Do it yourself."

When was Orania developed?

According to the Karoo website, Orania was originally built in the 1970s for construction workers working on the Orange River Project. The space stood empty for years until Afrikaners bought the town and some surrounding land as a pilot project for an Afrikaner volkstraat.

People know Orania today as the controversial white separatist town located along the Orange River.

A "traditional" way of Afrikaner life is often practiced in Orania. Image: @xenodochial05f6

American's takeaway of Orania splits SA

The TikTok video appeared on many people's For You Pages, with hundreds entering the comment section with mixed reviews of what the American influencer had to say. Some people questioned the man's visit and takeaway, while the majority appreciated what he said.

@auguslrq3bq added in the comments:

"The beginning of the end."

@abrahamvanschalkw1 shared their opinion with the online community:

"Respect. Look, the government has let everyone down. The Zulu nation has there land, now there’s Orania. But there’s nothing stopping like-minded people in South Africa from all walks of life and a Rainbow Nation coming together. Show the world the government is failing."

@saracenx told people on the internet:

"I've got no issue with Orania. There are plenty equivalent settlements comprising of other races. Make your own Oranias."

@avantsouthafrica jokingly wrote in the comment section:

"Take him to Nando's if he is looking for flavour."

@buhlenkosi237 pointed out to the public:

"Racists might be there, but they did build Orania themselves without the help of the so called 'democratic government.'"

@anyssabeeby made their opinion known, writing:

"Orania shows me that people can have self-love and respect without having to bother, attack, use, depend, rob, steal or need anybody else. Even though they are racially attacked every day, they don't retaliate because they are not afraid or anything."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

